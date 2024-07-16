Not a typo! iPhone 15 Pro is just 1 cent in epic Prime Day deal

Prime Day is one of the best times to pick up a flagship phone, because you could save yourself hundreds of dollars on the cost of a brand new handset. The iPhone 15 Pro is no exception, and thanks to Prime Day 2024 you can pick one up for almost nothing. We’re not exaggerating either.

Right now you can pick up an iPhone 15 Pro for $0.01 over at Amazon. One whole cent, which is $998.99 less than picking up the iPhone 15 Pro SIM free. The only catch is that you need to sign up for a Boost Infinite Unlimited Plan to claim this offer, and those prices start at $60 a month.

Grab the iPhone 15 Pro for just 1 cent in Amazon's Prime Day sale. That means you can enjoy an insane discount on one of the best phones, complete with a 48MP main camera, the blisteringly fast A17 Pro chipset and support for Apple Intelligence's AI feature that are due to launch later this year. The only catch is you need to sign up for a Boost Infinite unlimited plan, which starts at $60 a month.

There are a lot of reasons to love the iPhone 15 Pro, least of which is the new titanium design — which is stronger and lighter than previous generations. But that’s not the only design change of note. The 6.1-inch display now features super-slim bezels, a USB-C port offers blisteringly fast 10Gbps data transfer speeds — while also utilizing the same charging cable as all your non-Apple devices.

There’s also the Action button, which can be programmed to do one of any number of actions. They include muting the ringer, turning on the flashlight, opening the camera and a bunch of other useful things. It’s not totally customizable, and you’re stuck to a pre-set list of actions, but it means those actions can be available at the push of the button.

In classic iPhone style the iPhone 15 Pro offers incredible camera performance, earning it a place on our list of the best camera phones . The telephoto lens is limited to 3x optical zoom, which isn’t quite as good as the 5x tetraprism lens in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but it’s still able to capture incredible shots — aided by the new 48MP main camera lens. Battery life is also pretty solid, lasting 10 hours and 53 minutes in our custom battery test, and the A17 Pro is currently the best mobile chipset available on any smartphone.

Of course the iPhone 15 Pro will be getting a major upgrade with iOS 18, and is one of only two iPhones currently on sale that will be compatible with Apple Intelligence. Sadly older phones, including the standard iPhone 15 don’t have the hardware needed to run on-device AI — meaning anyone with one of those phones will be missing out until their next upgrade.

The AI suite isn’t expected to launch until later this year, and the iPhone 16 should be able to handle on-device AI just as well as the iPhone 15 Pro. But having an iPhone 15 Pro now means you’ll be able to enjoy all the best Apple Intelligence features as soon as they’re available.

If the iPhone 15 Pro isn’t for you, then be sure to check out the other best Prime Day phone deals and see if one of the other flagships catches your eye. Plus there are Prime Day deals on a whole range of products that aren’t phones, so be sure to check out all the other money-saving bargains on offer.