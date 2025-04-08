Massive Target spring sale up to 50% off — 23 deals I’d shop on Easter candy, patio furniture, TVs and more
Save big on spring essentials starting at $19
Savings are in full bloom at Target! Whether you're looking to shop Easter goodies and outdoor furniture or the latest tech and home goods, Target has everything you need to prep you for the season — especially now during the retailer's epic spring sale.
Target's sale is offering massive discounts on some of my favorite items. For instance, if you're in the market for a new TV, look no further than the Samsung 65" Q60D QLED 4K TV, which is boasting a $300 discount. If you're hoping fill your kids' Easter baskets with candy, games and toys, you can shop Target's festive sale with up to 50% off.
Target has no shortage of great deals to shop this week. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorites. (For more ways to save, take a look at our Target promo codes).
Editor's Choice
Easter sale: up to 50% off @ Target
Target is hosting an epic Easter sale with deals on all the best toys, games, candy and more from just $1. Whether you're hoping to fill your kids' Easter baskets or stock up on Easter eggs and goodies, Target has everything you need for the upcoming holiday.
Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off @ Target
Target's patio furniture sales are taking up to 50% off regular prices. From umbrellas and string lights to full outdoor seating arrangements, Target is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture to get you ready for spring.
Vacuum & floor care items: up to 30% off @ Target
It's officially time for spring cleaning! Target can help you get started on the dust-busting with their current vacuum and floor care deals. Brands like Bissel, Black + Decker, Dyson and Shark have deep-cleaning products discounted at up to 30% off.
Home appliances: up to 50% off @ Target
Right now, Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Crock Pot, Nespresso and more. Stock up on all your cooking and home essentials for spring.
Video games: deals from $19 @ Target
From Luigi's Mansion 2 to FC25, Target is taking from $10 to $20 off a wide selection of video games for the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox. Titles on sale include Super Mario RPG (Switch), Last of US (PS5), and Sonic Superstars (Xbox).
Best Target Deals
The Roku Express (2022) is a budget-friendly streaming device that delivers smooth HD streaming on your TV. It’s compact, easy to set up, and comes with a simple remote. With access to tons of free and paid content, it’s perfect for casual streamers who want an affordable, no-fuss upgrade.
Illuminate your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that has 10 LED lights in birdcage-style shades. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.
At a whopping 69% off, this outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its strong polyester fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. It features a handy crank that makes it simple to open or close and you can push the button to tilt the umbrella along with the rising or falling of the sun. However, we should note that an umbrella base is not included.
In our Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven review, we loved the oven's versatility and ease of use. What's more is it comes with a 3 year warranty, so your $99 will see you through all the way to 2027.
Made of premium iron material, is long and durable enough to seat at least two people. It features strong hooks and chains that can hold up the swing seat securely. Perfect for a deck, garden or patio, this hanging bench will add a touch of elegant charm to your outdoor space.
Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.
There’s nothing better than a bowl of ice cream — and this gadget has earned plenty of social media points for being the best at what it does. In our Ninja Creami review, we praised it for its ease of use (dangerously easy!), its multiple functions, and how many customizable recipes are available for it.
For those chilly spring nights, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base with a magnetic door, making it simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table. The fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements. Plus, you can't beat its price tag.
Roku's line of TVs are on sale. This model features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.
It’s hard to find a set of patio furniture for under $1,000 these days, but you can get all four of these power-coated pieces for under $300 — that's a steal. Reviewers write its "great quality for the price" and it comes together quickly. Others also note it's packaged well, and in most cases, will arrive as early as next week if you order today.
The DU6900 is part of Samsung's "Crystal" line of TVs. The 4K TV is a good budget option with support for HDR10+, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and Samsung's Tizen OS. You also get Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support.
As one of Dyson’s entry-level air purifiers, prices won’t get much cheaper than this. The TP10 features 10 fan speeds, 0-350° oscillation, a night mode and an auto mode, which adjusts the power based on the conditions of the room. There’s even the option to receive pollution details via the display and see the remaining filter life. There’s no smart connectivity, but the remote is magnetized and can fit to the top of the appliance for easy storage.
The Roborock S8 is one of the best hybrid robot vacuum/mops around and you can now get it on sale. It's accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.
Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one armless sofa, two corner sofas, one ottoman and one coffee table. Made of a solid steel structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions with removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs.
This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a wooden tabletop and 6 rattan dining chairs. The beautiful table and comfortable chairs are guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.
If you're looking for a big-screen TV — this is a solid bet. Samsung's QLED TV features HDR10+ support, built-in Alexa voice assistant, three HDMI ports and Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant compatibility.
This HP laptop can flip over to a tablet-like format, and comes with plenty of ports and a 14-inch touchscreen display. There's a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, too.
The new Surface Laptop is a powerful machine. The base model features a 13.8-inch PixelSense 2304 x 1536 display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide.
