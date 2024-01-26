Massive Best Buy weekend sale is here — 15 deals I’d buy

The weekend is here, and I'm in the mood to share some great Best Buy deals. The retailer has a host of excellent sales right now, with discounts on everything from Super Bowl worthy OLED TVs to Apple devices.

Want the best laptop we've reviewed? The excellent 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is $949 at Best Buy ($150 off.) Or, pick up the cheapest OLED TV deal going right now, the LG 48-inch A2 4K OLED TV for $599 at Best Buy ($700 off.)

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite deals currently available at Best Buy. For more ways to save, check out our Best Buy coupon codes guide. Plus, don't miss my favorite Super Bowl TV deal, with 50% off.

Top Best Buy deals right now — Editor Picks

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different ear tip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission.

Price check: $49 @ Amazon | $49 @ Walmart

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,400 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

Price check: from $9 @ Amazon | from $15 @ Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy

SAVE $60! The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this 2023 version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2024. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.

Price check: $189 @ Walmart | $189 @ Amazon

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 10. It was already priced cheaper than its predecessor at launch, and now thanks to this Best Buy deal it's an even better value. In fact, in our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find, and that was before its price cut in this sale.

Price check: $199 @ Amazon

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: $249 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy

The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $329 @ Amazon | $329 @ Walmart

TCL 65" S4 Google TV: was $529 now $399 @ Best Buy

If you want a 4K TV with a great picture for less, this TCL S4 series TV is where it's at. You get a huge 65-inch 4K set powered by Google TV for just $399, which is $230 off the regular price. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG for the best colors and contrast, and it works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Price check: $399 @ Target | sold out @ Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus: was $929 now $699 @ Best Buy

This 2-in-1 device can function as both a laptop and a tablet. It packs an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for storage. It's great for working on the go, and can even run a few simple games. This deal comes with the essential type cover included, but if you want an S-Pen you'll need to buy that separately. Note that Amazon has it for a few bucks less, but it ships via a third party retailer.

Price check: $688 @ Amazon

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.

Price check: $949 @ B&H Photo

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022): was $1,599 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the best gaming laptop you can buy. This config sports a 14-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 7000 Series CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers great performance, incredible battery life (11 hours and 32 minutes), and unbeatable portability.