Here's the Super Bowl TV deal I'd buy — our best reviewed TV is 50% off

Looking for the Super Bowl TV deal to beat all Super Bowl TV deals? You can't do much better than the best, and the TV we rank as the best for most people just saw a huge discount over at Amazon. You don't want to miss this one.

The Hisense 65-inch U8K Mini-LED TV is $897 at Amazon. This is over $800 off its original asking price of $1,699 and an incredible deal that takes 50% off. Not only that, it's ranked #1 on our list of the best TVs.

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $897 @ Amazon

If you want a new 65-inch TV for game day and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy

We had a ton of praise for this TV in our Hisense U8K review. We said it was "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested" and a vast improvement on the Hisense U8H from 2022. That's awesome considering the U8H was already a great TV.

We put the U8K to the test in our labs, and it delivered incredible results. It hit a huge peak brightness of 1788.313369 nits in a 10% window, meaning this TV always looks fantastic even in a room with lots of ambient light. Its 99.8301% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut was similarly impressive, one of the best results we've seen. Color accuracy could be better, but overall the U8K almost always looked fantastic. Thanks to its strong processor, this TV also has great 4K upscaling capabilities.

Also included is a 2.1.2 speaker system, which gives the Hisense U8K great audio chops. Music, sound effects and dialogue all sounded distinct and clear, with sound that got loud enough to fill a room. Still, audiophiles might want to add one of the best soundbars.

All this makes for a truly incredible TV that's perfect for tuning in to watch the big game, and it's even better value now that the U8K has crashed to just $897. If you're looking for more options, check out our Super Bowl TV deals coverage. Plus, don't miss the best MacBook deals at Amazon and Best Buy this week.