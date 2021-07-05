Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select review 2021

The Dutch-made Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select is one of the most sophisticated home coffee machines you can buy. What it lacks in the amenities that are typical of todays at-home brewers, it makes up for in producing smooth, balanced coffee. It comes at a steep cost, but the superior performance and build quality make it worth it for coffee enthusiasts.

The Technivorm Moccamaster is a coffee machine made for brew enthusiasts. The industrial build of this Dutch-made appliance houses brilliant tech that allows it to produce a flavorful pot of coffee at an optimal temperature in under six minutes.

Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV specs Cup capacity: 10 cups (40 oz)

Size: 14 x 12.75 x 6.5 inches

Filter: #4 paper filter

Features: Automatic shut-off (100 minutes)

Warranty: 5 years

Its innovative brew features have earned the Technivorm Moccamaster recognition from the Specialty Coffee Association — along with a steep price tag. Perfectly-brewed coffee comes at a significant cost here, especially since it lacks convenience features found in less expensive models like the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker. However, the Moccamaster is geared toward individuals who prioritize great-tasting coffee over bells and whistles.

There are several Moccamaster models available; we recently got our hands on a Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV in polished silver with a glass carafe. After weeks of careful testing (and many cups of coffee), we're here to share our thoughts on where the Moccamaster belongs among the best coffee makers.

Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select: Price

The Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select is the company's latest model, first released in late 2019 as the Moccamaster KBG Select in Europe. It has an MSRP of $349, which is close to the current asking price at Amazon. A 5-year warranty applies, and Technivorm will repair the brewer for life.

It's nearly identical to the previous Technivorm Moccamaster KBG, which retailed for $20 less (but no longer appears to be in production). However, the KBGV Select can brew a half- or full-carafe; the KBG only brews a full carafe. Also, the KBGV Select has an independent hot plate that automatically adjusts the temperature based on how much coffee is brewed. (The KBG had a manual switch to control its hot plate.)

The Moccamaster KBGV Select uses #4 paper filters, and two are included with purchase. To save money in the long run, you can purchase a compatible permanent filter.

Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select: Features

(Image credit: Future)

The Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select is an impressive piece of coffee technology. It can reach industry standard temperatures (196°F – 205°F) in under a minute and stay there with the help of a copper boiling element.

As water boils, it moves up a glass tube and into a 9-hole spray arm, where it's evenly dispersed over ground coffee in a cone-shaped basket. Best of all, the KBGV Select can do all of this in four to six minutes, depending on brew size.

Speaking of brew size, the Moccamaster KBGV Select can make either a full or half carafe — just toggle the switch next to the power button. This is a feature that's not present in the previous Moccamaster KBG iterations.

The Moccamaster KBGV Select keeps coffee warm with an independent hot plate that adjusts the temperature depending on how much is brewed. It'll hover between 175°F and 185°F, then automatically shut off after 100 minutes.

Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select: Design

The Moccamaster KBGV Select measures 14 x 12.75 x 6.5 inches. It's much less bulky than the more feature-forward options from Ninja and should suit smaller countertops just fine. A glass carafe and coffee scoop are included.

(Image credit: Technivorm)

Like all of Moccamaster's coffee machines, the KBGV Select has an industrial aesthetic that's certainly unique but may not be to everybody's taste. On the left is the copper heating element with a tethered 40-oz water reservoir on top. Opposite that is the plastic cone-shaped brew basket and a 9-hole spray arm. There is some assembly required for the brew basket and spray arm, but it's straightforward.

The Moccamaster KBGV Select comes in nine colors so you can match it to the design of your kitchen. You can go for something neutral like brushed silver or make a statement with a bold candy apple red.

The bottom houses the independent hot plate along with two toggle controls; one for power and one for brew size (half- or full-carafe). The hot plate automatically switches off after 100 minutes, and it should be noted that there is no way to control it manually.

Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select: Ease of Use

An advantage to the Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select being void of convenience features is that it's dead simple to use. Just place a filter into the brew basket, add coffee grounds (a medium-coarse grind is recommended), and fill up the water tank with tap, filtered, or bottled water. Turning the Moccamaster on will immediately start the brewing process.

(Image credit: Future)

There isn't an alarm that signals when the coffee is ready — and the Moccamaster is one of the quietest coffee machines we've ever experienced — but upon manually timing our brew cycles, the results were consistent. A half carafe takes almost four-and-a-half minutes while a full carafe is ready in just under six minutes.

The hot plate stays at a steady temperature for over an hour-and-a-half. That makes it easy to grab a couple cups of coffee throughout the morning without worrying about it going cold.

One thing to consider is the capacity. The European-made Moccamaster KBGV Select has a 40-oz max capacity, compared to the 50-oz capacity of Ninja's coffee machines. We usually had a little less coffee in our cups with the Moccamaster than we were used to with the Ninja (which in the long run may be better for our health).

It is notable that the water tank is not removable, like many of the more convenience-focused coffee makers, which means filling the tank requires a little more work. Technivorm recommends washing the plastic brew basket and glass carafe with warm, soapy water and descaling the machine due to calcium buildup is recommended every three months, or after 100 cycles.

Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select: Performance

The Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select brews some of the smoothest coffee we've ever had. We used Moccamaster-brand paper filters, spring water, and freshly-ground coffee.

To get the most out of the Moccamaster, the consistency of the coffee grounds is key. The first pot of coffee we made with it — a specialty dark blend with hints of chocolate — was smooth but somewhat flavorless. That's because the beans weren't ground fine enough. Once we realized our error and achieved that recommended medium-coarse consistency with our beans, the coffee we enjoyed thereafter (a range of dark and medium roasts) was balanced and delicious.

(Image credit: Future)

I'll admit to having been spoiled by the delay brew features on Ninja's feature-laden machines and would have liked to been able to wake up to a fresh pot of coffee waiting for me with the KBGV Select. On the other hand, the Moccamaster can brew a half carafe of coffee in less than five minutes so this isn't a big deal.

The intelligent hot plate is a nice touch, as our coffee was kept warm throughout the morning without our having to fuss with the temperature. It was never burned, either.

If you're one to get up earlier than the rest of the household, the Moccamaster KBGV Select is one of the quietest coffee machines we've ever experienced so you won't risk waking anyone with unpleasant whirring and grinding sounds. (They'll likely wake up to the pleasant smell of fresh coffee instead.)

What We Didn't Like

It's difficult to find fault with the Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select because while it only does one thing (make a single pot of coffee), it does it very well.

Personally, I prefer to have variety in my morning coffee throughout the week. With the Moccamaster, that's limited to the type of beans I use. Coming from Ninja's more elaborate coffee makers, I missed the ability to make an iced coffee or cold brew if I wished. Programmable features like delay brew and single-cup servings were other convenience-based amenities that were missed slightly.

Should You Buy the Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select?

(Image credit: Future)

If you take your coffee seriously, then the Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select is an excellent choice. Sure, it's expensive, but you'll be availing of some of the best brewing technology you'll find in any home coffee machine. Not to mention, Technivorm includes a 5-year warranty and lifetime repairs. You're getting what you pay for here.

The design of the KBGV Select won't sit perfectly with everyone, and its plastic brew basket may be particularly jarring for some. If aesthetics play a significant role in your buying process, the comparable Bonavita Connoisseur One-Touch has a more streamlined appearance and is half the cost of the Moccamaster. However, you'll be foregoing Technivorm's superior build quality and impressive warranty here (Bonavita offers a 2-year warranty instead.)

You can also go with the even cheaper Braun Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker, which allows for single-cup brewing and has a programmable 24-hour timer.

Meanwhile, if you like to tinker with your coffee settings, the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker offers up a variety of brew styles and sizes so you can have something different every day. It also includes a programmable timer plus a built-in milk frother for when you're feeling fancy. It will take up slightly more space on your counter than the Moccamaster, however.