It's Black Friday at Herman Miller, and there's 25% off everything!

When people think about iconic furniture design, many people's minds go straight to Herman Miller. For over 50 years, the furniture brand has relentlessly set itself apart as committed to design and manufacturing that delivers when it comes to not just aesthetics but also ergonomics.

If that sounds like something you need in your home or office, then you'll be delighted to hear that Herman Miller has launched its Black Friday sale, giving customers 25% off everything!

We've collated three of our top picks from the Herman Miller office chair collection. There's Sayl, which makes a statement; Mirra 2, which offers versatility in shared spaces; and finally, there's the immensely popular Aeron, which offers an incredibly high level of support. Browse the full Herman Miller chair line-up now.

Get 25% off at Herman Miller

Herman Miller Black Friday Sale Get 25% off everything at Herman Miller. Discounted prices are listed on the website so you don't have to mess around with discount codes or clever subscription hacks. Just choose your desired product(s), go through the checkout, and wait for your new chair(s) to arrive!

Top picks from Herman Miller

Save 25% Herman Miller Sayl Chair: was $1,275 now $956.25 If you're looking to make a statement with your office chair, then the Golden Gate Bridge-inspired Sayl chair will do exactly that. The back boasts "elastomer strands that are stretched to provide the greatest tension where support is needed and less in areas that benefit from a greater range of motion." It's comfortable, ergonomic, and looks amazing.

Save 25% Herman Miller Mirra 2 Chair: was $1,915 now $1,436.25 If you find yourself moving quickly from task to task, then you'll need an adjustable and flexible setup. Mirra 2 is exactly that. The chair features intuitive adjustments and dynamic materials that support a range of bodies with changes to seating positions able to be made quickly and efficiently.

Save 25% Herman Miller Aeron Chair: was $2,305 now $1,728.75 Don't just take my word for the popularity of this chair. Herman Miller has sold more than 9 million Aeron chairs. It's ergonomic, comfortable, and attractive, and it provides great support for a range of postures, activities, and body types. Yours now with nearly $600 off.

Why buy from Herman Miller

Herman Miller is known for producing long-lasting furniture, including desks, office chairs, tables, sofas, and stools. They're beautifully designed, masterfully engineered, and built to last, as evidenced by the 12-year warranty. Herman Miller believes in their products, and they think you should too.

Herman Miller products are not cheap, but the quality is absolutely worth the price. And when you think of the cost of the item spread over its lifetime, the premium price becomes worth every penny. All of their products are made with high-end components, which increase the level of durability and comfort.