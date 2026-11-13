It's Black Friday at Herman Miller, and there's 25% off everything!
No codes, just straight-up discounts
When people think about iconic furniture design, many people's minds go straight to Herman Miller. For over 50 years, the furniture brand has relentlessly set itself apart as committed to design and manufacturing that delivers when it comes to not just aesthetics but also ergonomics.
If that sounds like something you need in your home or office, then you'll be delighted to hear that Herman Miller has launched its Black Friday sale, giving customers 25% off everything!
We've collated three of our top picks from the Herman Miller office chair collection. There's Sayl, which makes a statement; Mirra 2, which offers versatility in shared spaces; and finally, there's the immensely popular Aeron, which offers an incredibly high level of support. Browse the full Herman Miller chair line-up now.
Get 25% off at Herman Miller
Herman Miller Black Friday Sale
Get 25% off everything at Herman Miller. Discounted prices are listed on the website so you don't have to mess around with discount codes or clever subscription hacks. Just choose your desired product(s), go through the checkout, and wait for your new chair(s) to arrive!
Top picks from Herman Miller
If you're looking to make a statement with your office chair, then the Golden Gate Bridge-inspired Sayl chair will do exactly that. The back boasts "elastomer strands that are stretched to provide the greatest tension where support is needed and less in areas that benefit from a greater range of motion." It's comfortable, ergonomic, and looks amazing.
If you find yourself moving quickly from task to task, then you'll need an adjustable and flexible setup. Mirra 2 is exactly that. The chair features intuitive adjustments and dynamic materials that support a range of bodies with changes to seating positions able to be made quickly and efficiently.
Don't just take my word for the popularity of this chair. Herman Miller has sold more than 9 million Aeron chairs. It's ergonomic, comfortable, and attractive, and it provides great support for a range of postures, activities, and body types. Yours now with nearly $600 off.
Why buy from Herman Miller
Herman Miller is known for producing long-lasting furniture, including desks, office chairs, tables, sofas, and stools. They're beautifully designed, masterfully engineered, and built to last, as evidenced by the 12-year warranty. Herman Miller believes in their products, and they think you should too.
Herman Miller products are not cheap, but the quality is absolutely worth the price. And when you think of the cost of the item spread over its lifetime, the premium price becomes worth every penny. All of their products are made with high-end components, which increase the level of durability and comfort.
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualization, Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including TechRadar, Creative Bloq, and Digital Camera World.
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