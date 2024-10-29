Hydro Flask water bottles are up to 30% off ahead of Black Friday — 5 deals I’m shopping now
Sip in style with these early Black Friday hydration deals
Hydro Flask is a brand with some of the best water bottles on the market thanks to their superior insulation and slim, leakproof design. Made in a plethora of colors, shapes and sizes, there's a Hydro Flask water bottle out there to meet everyone's hydration needs.
Fortunately, Amazon is knocking up to 30% off select Hydro Flask water bottles ahead of Black Friday. Whether you prefer a bottle you can chug, sip or swig, snagging a top-rated tumbler from the Hydro Flask sale is basically a no-brainer. Below, I've handpicked my 5 favorite Hydro Flask deals that I recommend buying ahead of Black Friday. (For more savings, check out this week's best Amazon promo codes).
Best Hydro Flask Deals
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Chug Cap: was $39 now $21 @ Amazon
Snag this 24 oz Hydro Flask for nearly 30% off ahead of Black Friday! It features a leakproof chug cap to ensure you don't spill and a narrow chug spout that provides a convenient, controlled flow to quickly quench your thirst. It's a must-have during those long hikes, runs or workout sessions.
Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Standard Mouth Water Bottle: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon
On sale for just $24, this reusable water bottle will keep your cold drinks icy cold and your hot drinks piping hot for hours. It's also durable and leakproof when closed. The sustainable bottle features a clean design and comes in a bunch of fun colors.
Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Wide Mouth Bottle: was $34 now $26 @ Amazon
This wide mouth bottle includes a Flex Sip Lid that's leakproof when closed. Sip on your favorite beverage in style without fear of it getting cold or warm. Vacuum-sealed walls provide excellent insulating power and 20 ounces of volume means fewer trips back to the fridge. It's also dishwasher safe and comes in additional sizes.
Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler Stainless Steel: was $34 now $31 @ Amazon
Travel in style, safety and convenience with this tumbler that can go with you anywhere thanks to its durable handle and the fact that it can fit in most cup holders. It also features a leak-resistant lid with a flexible straw, so it's always ready to sip. It comes in three additional sizes and tons of bright colors.
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Straw: was $44 now $34 @ Amazon
Available in three different sizes and a plethora of colors, everything about this water bottle with a wide mouth and a straw is simple — open it up, add your water and ice, and flip to sip. Your thirst will be quenched in no time. The insulated stainless steel design keeps it cold for up to 24 hours.
