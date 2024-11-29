Hurry! Save up to $700 on these Roborock Black Friday deals
Massive savings for Black Friday
Roborock makes some of the best robot vacuums we've tested. Now that Black Friday deals are here, the manufacturer is taking up to $700 off some of our favorite models.
For instance, right now you can get the Roborock Q5 Pro+ for $329. That's $370 off and one of the best robot vacuum deals we've seen. Below I've rounded up five of the best Roborock deals you can get this Black Friday.
Quick Links
- shop all Roborock deals at Roborock
- Roborock Q5 Max+: was $599 now $279
- Roborock Q5 Pro+: was $699 now $329
- Roborock Q Revo S: was $799 now $459
- Roborock Q Revo Plus: was $899 now $519
- Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra: was $1,699 now $1,099
Best Roborock deals
The Q5 Max+ offers hands-free cleaning with style. This svelte robo vac uses a LiDAR navigation system that helps it create detailed 3D maps of your home. It adapts rapidly to different environments, ensuring thorough and efficient cleaning every time. It also self-empties into a 2x2.5L dust bag, allowing you to go up to 7 weeks without the hassle of manual trash disposal.
The Roborock Q5 Pro+ is a steal at $329. With the smarts to both vacuum and mop, this device features Roborock's DuoRoller Brush, which is designed to enhance vacuuming performance on carpets and ensure fewer hair tangles to provide a hassle-free cleaning experience.
If you want your floors dust-free and shining, this all-in-one system cleans up after you for up to 7 weeks. It washes and dries itself with smart features like scheduling and No-Go zones.
Roborock's Q Revo is the ultimate hands-free cleaning with a self-emptying vacuum base and a 4L water tank that automatically refills the mop. The dual spinning mops clean themselves after each passthrough then use a built-in hot air dryer to prevent unpleasant odors from building up. The multifunctional dock holds up to seven weeks of debris and provides the Q Revo with fast charging.
We named this vacuum's predecessor one of the best robot vacuums you can buy and the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra follows in that tradition. This all-singing, all-dancing vacuum does it all. The hefty charging base isn't just for show — it comes with the expected self-emptying capabilities and can hold up to 7 weeks worth of dust.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.