Huge sale on the best cheap phones — 5 amazing deals including a free iPhone SE

Want a new phone on a budget? One of the best cheap phones should do the trick. And lucky for you, I've found huge deals on some of our favorite models on the market.

Right now the Samsung Galaxy A54 is just $349 at Amazon. This is our choice for the best cheap phone you can buy, and it's even better value after this $100 discount. You get a 50MP main camera, a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery and a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Just note that the newer Samsung Galaxy A55 is now available.

Or, if you're on team Apple, you can get the iPhone SE for free at Verizon when you open a new line and get an unlimited plan. It's the best-value iPhone you'll find, with great performance and strong cameras.

Best cheap phone deals right now

Best cheap phone deals right now

iPhone SE: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/apple-iphone-se-2022/" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon

New and existing members can get an iPhone SE for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best Verizon deals we've seen. (No trade-in is required for this deal). In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/iphone-se-2022" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"">iPhone SE review we said it delivered best-in-class performance and great photos for an affordable price, if you can live with a small screen. It's powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which is the same CPU powering the iPhone 13 line. Other features include a 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750), Touch ID support, 12MP wide/rear camera, 7MP FaceTime camera, 5G connectivity and over 9 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy A54: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Factory-Unlocked-Android-Smartphone%2Fdp%2FB0BSLR2L5R%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

The Galaxy A54 is the best budget smartphone you can buy. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-a54" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we said it offers solid battery life, a bright and colorful display, and an improved main camera that's great when the lights are low. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The rear cameras include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fmobile%2Fphones%2Fgalaxy-a54%2Fbuy%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $99 w/ trade-in @ Samsung | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538051&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-a54-5g-128gb-unlocked-awesome-violet%2F6538051.p%3FskuId%3D6538051&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$349 @ Best Buy

Google Pixel 7a: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BZ9R47PC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $374 @ Amazon

Google's best value phone is now even cheaper thanks to this discount knocking 25% off its normal price. The best part is this is an unlocked device and doesn't require any trade-ins or specific data plans to acquire. You get a 6.1-inch OLED display, great cameras and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate along with great AI features like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser.

Price Check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6539915&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgoogle-pixel-7a-5g-128gb-unlocked-charcoal%2F6539915.p%3FskuId%3D6539915&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$374 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGoogle-Pixel-7a-Unlocked-Android-Cell-Phone-Smartphone-with-Wide-Angle-Lens-and-24-Hour-Battery-128-GB-Sea%2F2910830814" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$417 @ Walmart

OnePlus 12R: <a href="https://onepluscom.pxf.io/c/221109/916678/12532?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oneplus.com%2Fus%2Foneplus-12r" data-link-merchant="oneplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $450 off w/ trade-in @ OnePlus

The OnePlus 12R is one of the top midrange phones we've tested. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/oneplus-12r" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="oneplus.com"">OnePlus 12R review, we said it delivers outstanding performance and record-setting battery life (nearly 19 hours) for an amazingly low price. It features a 6.78-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also sports 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro rear camera lenses as well as a 16MP front camera lens. Trade in any phone in any condition and you'll get $100 off. Otherwise, you'll get up to $450 off with an eligible trade. Additionally, students can get 5% off the 16GB/256GB model.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CQ9SZ6CP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="oneplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$499 @ Amazon