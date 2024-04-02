Epic laptop sale at Best Buy — here's the 11 deals I'd buy right now

Heads up — Best Buy just dropped a huge laptop sale, and they're slashing the prices of some of the best laptops we've reviewed. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly machine or a gaming powerhouse, there are options for everybody here.

I highly recommend picking up the MacBook Air 15-inch (M2/256GB) for $999 at Best Buy. This laptop has a beautiful 15-inch display, long battery life, and incredibly fast performance. It's on sale for $300 off right now. Just note that the newer 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is now available.

Plus, the Acer Aspire 3 is $349 at Best Buy. This laptop is ideal for everyday work and has solid specs for its price. It's on sale for $250 off, making it even better value.

Keep scrolling for more laptop deals available at Best Buy. Plus, check out our favorite deals in Best Buy's latest sale for discounts across all categories.

Best Buy laptop deals — Best sales now

Acer Aspire 3: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Facer-aspire-3-thin-light-laptop-15-6-full-hd-ips-touch-display-amd-ryzen-5-7520u-8gb-lpddr5-512gb-ssd-wi-fi-6-steam-blue%2F6530235.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $599 now $429 @ Best Buy

The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. This deal is for the stylish Steam Blue color.

Asus Vivobook 16: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-vivobook-16-laptop-amd-ryzen-7-5800hs-with-12gb-memory-512gb-ssd-quiet-blue-quiet-blue%2F6535990.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $749 now $449 @ Best Buy

This Vivobook laptop from Asus is on sale for $300 off. It features a 16-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, 12GB memory and 512GB storage. One month of Microsoft 365, one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and six months of Trend Micro Internet Security are included.

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=5721600&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-3-laptop-apple-m1-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-space-gray-space-gray%2F5721600.p%3FskuId%3D5721600&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-2020-m1" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08N5LNQCX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon

Surface Pro 9 13": <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6517650&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-pro-9-13-touch-screen-intel-evo-platform-core-i5-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-device-only-latest-model-graphite%2F6517650.p%3FskuId%3D6517650&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,099 now $749 @ Best Buy

The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1. It features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense touch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Surface Pro 9 review, we said it doesn't redefine the 2-in-1, but it's powerful enough to handle everyday tasks, has a decent screen for watching videos, and it's lightweight enough to take anywhere.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-laptop-5-13-5-touch-screen-intel-evo-platform-core-i5-8gb-memory-512gb-ssd-latest-model-black%2F6517663.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a great productivity device thanks to its lightweight design and comfortable keyboard. It has a bright 13.5-inch touchscreen display, and it's quick to charge, too. This configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

Lenovo Slim Pro 7: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flenovo-slim-pro-7-14-90hz-2-5k-touch-screen-laptop-amd-ryzen-7-7735hs-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3050-with-16gb-memory-512gb-ssd-storm-grey%2F6533954.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/lenovo-slim-pro-7" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Lenovo Slim Pro 7 (2023) review, we said this laptop delivered strong performance, solid battery life and a comfortable keyboard. It's also surprisingly good for gaming, thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. This model packs a 14.5-inch 2.5K display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB memory and 512GB SSD.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6541304&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Facer-predator-helios-neo-16-wuxga-165hz-ips-gaming-laptop-intel-i7-13700hx-geforce-rtx-4050-with-16gb-ddr5-512gb-ssd-steel-gray%2F6541304.p%3FskuId%3D6541304&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,349 now $949 @ Best Buy

The Acer Predator Helios Neo is a powerful gaming laptop that can be used for just about any task. The $400 discount is obviously the headline news here, but under the hood, there's plenty to write home about the Helios' innards. Its 16-inch panel with 165Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GeForce RTX 4050 GPU make for a combo that's very much up to the task of handling modern PC games at a solid frame rate.

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6534606&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-midnight%2F6534606.p%3FskuId%3D6534606&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-15-inch-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C7686169%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1770934-REG/apple_mqkp3ll_a_15_macbook_air_space.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,299 @ B&H

Lenovo Yoga 9i: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flenovo-yoga-9i-2-in-1-14-2-8k-oled-touch-laptop-with-pen-intel-evo-platform-core-i7-1360p-with-16gb-memory-512gb-ssd-oatmeal%2F6533953.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,399 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

With impressive specs built into an inexpensive package, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a great choice of a 2-in-1 laptop. This model has got a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a speedy Intel Core i7-1360P processor. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/lenovo-yoga-9i" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we praised its long battery life, colorful display and fast performance.

Dell XPS 15: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdell-xps-15-15-6-fhd-laptop-intel-evo-i7-intel-evo-design-intel-arc-a370m-16gb-memory-512gb-ssd-platinum-silver%2F6540611.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

We named the Dell XPS 15 one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-laptops" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best laptops you can buy. It's svelte and powerful enough for day-to-day school and work with thin bezels that help the display shine. It's also packed to the gills with raw horsepower. The config on sale features a 15.6-inch display, Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.