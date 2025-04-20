Huge New Balance sale from $19 on Amazon — 11 sneaker deals I’d shop now
All the best New Balance deals to shop this weekend
If you're ready to upgrade your running shoes this spring, Amazon continues to offer some of the best deals around on top fitness brands. For instance, the online retailer is currently hosting a huge New Balance sale that knocks up to 50% off select running shoe styles.
If you're looking for a versatile shoe, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 v13 is down to $109 (was $164). The do-it-all running shoe holds a place on our list of best running shoes in 2025.
Note that prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check any different color options in your size to find the best discounts. I’ve listed all my favorite New Balance deals below.
Quick Links
- shop all New Balance deals at Amazon
- 202 Slide Sandal (Women's): was $39 now from $19
- 237 V1 Sneakers (Men's): was $79 now from $31
- DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2 Cross Trainers (Women’s): was $69 now from $32
- Fresh Foam X 1440 V1 Running Shoes (Women’s): was $89 now from $39
- Fresh Foam Arishi v4 Running Shoes (Women’s): was $74 now from $52
- 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $74 now from $55
- Fresh Foam X Cruz v3 (Women's): was $89 now from $61
- Fuelcell Propel v5 (Men's): was $119 now $64
- Fresh Foam X 1080v13 (Women's): was $164 now from $108
New Balance Sneaker Deals
These New Balance slides are perfect for the spring — or any time of year, really. These have a soft-top bed that's super comfortable, even when you're on your feet all day. You can also configure them with either two or three straps for extra security.
If you prefer a sleeker sneaker, the New Balance 237 may be the right fit. Based on classic 1970s New Balance trainers, the 237 features a mix of suede and nylon for the upper and a cushioned EVA foam midsole. You can choose from a variety of stylish, earth-tone-inspired color options.
Pick up a pair of New Balance shoes for under $50? Don’t mind if I do. No-sew construction and an adjustable lace closure makes for a snug fit. And, if you're worried they won't match your running gear, there are 25 different color options on Amazon.
These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable.
The New Balance 410 V8 trainer is a stylish running shoe to hit the trails with and on offer with over 25% off right now! They are kitted out with a soft bio foam in the midsole to keep you comfortable while pounding the trails and have strategic overlays to make sure you get the most out of the pair.
Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.
You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.
A solid day-to-day shoe, the Cruz v3 boasts Fresh Foam and an integrated rubber outsole for the ultimate support. While there's four colorways, it's only the 'Grey matter with titanium' where you'll secure this sweet discount. And they're also available on sale for Men.
The New Balance 515 is another trendy, retro-inspired sneaker with tons of discounted styles to choose from. It boasts an all-leather upper, EVA foam midsole and durable rubber outsole. Chic yet sensible, it's the perfect everyday trainer for doing, well, just about anything.
The Propel is a great value running shoe at its full price, so to get the latest version of it for just $64 in the sale is a snip. Only the men's is available at this discount, with a wide range of sizes of the white color included in the deal.
This stability shoe is an excellent choice for long runs and recovery days. It's not made to win any races, but it's supportive, durable, and planted with every stride, thanks to its wide, sturdy outsole and well-cushioned midsole. It even made our list of the best running shoes you can buy.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.