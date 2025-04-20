Huge New Balance sale from $19 on Amazon — 11 sneaker deals I’d shop now

If you're ready to upgrade your running shoes this spring, Amazon continues to offer some of the best deals around on top fitness brands. For instance, the online retailer is currently hosting a huge New Balance sale that knocks up to 50% off select running shoe styles.

If you're looking for a versatile shoe, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 v13 is down to $109 (was $164). The do-it-all running shoe holds a place on our list of best running shoes in 2025.

Note that prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check any different color options in your size to find the best discounts. I’ve listed all my favorite New Balance deals below.

New Balance Sneaker Deals

New Balance 202 Slide Sandal (Women's): was $39 now $19 at Amazon These New Balance slides are perfect for the spring — or any time of year, really. These have a soft-top bed that's super comfortable, even when you're on your feet all day. You can also configure them with either two or three straps for extra security.

New Balance 237 V1 Sneakers (Men's): was $79 now $31 at Amazon If you prefer a sleeker sneaker, the New Balance 237 may be the right fit. Based on classic 1970s New Balance trainers, the 237 features a mix of suede and nylon for the upper and a cushioned EVA foam midsole. You can choose from a variety of stylish, earth-tone-inspired color options.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1440 V1 (Women’s): was $89 now $39 at Amazon These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable.

New Balance 410 V8 Trail Running Shoe (Men's): was $64 now $48 at Amazon The New Balance 410 V8 trainer is a stylish running shoe to hit the trails with and on offer with over 25% off right now! They are kitted out with a soft bio foam in the midsole to keep you comfortable while pounding the trails and have strategic overlays to make sure you get the most out of the pair.

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Women’s): was $74 now $52 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.

New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $74 now $55 at Amazon You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.

New Balance 515 V3 Sneakers (Women's): was $74 now $64 at Amazon The New Balance 515 is another trendy, retro-inspired sneaker with tons of discounted styles to choose from. It boasts an all-leather upper, EVA foam midsole and durable rubber outsole. Chic yet sensible, it's the perfect everyday trainer for doing, well, just about anything.