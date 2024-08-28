Go big! Huge Labor Day sale on 85-inch 4K TVs at Walmart — 7 deals I'd shop from $749
Score a massive TV on a small budget
Buying a big-screen TV isn't as expensive as it used to be. Good TV deals can be found any day of the week and with Labor Day TV sales driving prices even lower, now is an excellent time to make the jump to 85 inches. (After all, 85 inches is the new 75 inch).
While there are various retailers with great deals, Walmart has one of the biggest sales on 85-inch 4K TVs with prices from $748. Below I've rounded up the 7 best deals you can shop right now. Looking for deals on smaller TVs? Make sure to check out our guide to the best TV deals and best OLED TV deals.
Quick Links
- shop all 85-inch TV deals at Walmart
- TCL 85" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $849 now $749
- Hisense QD7 85" QLED 4K TV: was $1,098 now $948
- LG 86" UR7800 4K LED TV: was $1,249 now $998
- Hisense 85" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,098
- TCL 85" Q7 4K QLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,498
- Sony 85" Bravia XR X90L 4K TV: was $2,999 now $2,298
- Samsung 85" The Frame 4K TV: was $4,297 now $2,497
Best 85" TV deals
TCL 85" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $849 now $749 @ Walmart
Snag this deal while you can because it's selling out fast. The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | sold out @ Best Buy
Hisense QD7 85" QLED 4K TV: was $1,098 now $948 @ Walmart
Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.
LG 86" UR7800 4K LED TV: was $1,249 now $998 @ Walmart
At 86 inches corner-to-corner, this 4K LED TV is definitely a centerpiece for your living room. It doesn't have the screen tech to outperform the latest OLED TVs, but it does support HDR/HDR10/HLG and comes with LG's WebOS smart platform, which has generally been one of the best for the last few years. It also sports a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming and fans of fast-paced sports/movies.
Hisense 85" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,098 @ Walmart
This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.
Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy
TCL 85" Q7 4K QLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,498 @ Walmart
The TCL Q7 QLED combines a ton of premium features into an affordable package. This model features a 120Hz panel, 200 local dimming zones, HDR10/HDR10 Plus/Dolby Vision/HLG support, built-in Chromecast, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports and eARC input.
Sony 85" Bravia XR X90L 4K TV: was $2,999 now $2,298 @ Walmart
Despite being but a mere LED TV, the X90L still has a lot going for it. It uses full array local dimming to give you clear and concise contrasts. There are also PS5 exclusive features like Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which means you can expect to get the best performance from your gaming console. In our Sony Bravia X90L review, we hailed its HDR performance, anti-glare properties, and black levels, making it the ideal choice for cinematic movie enjoyers.
Samsung 85" The Frame 4K TV: was $4,297 now $2,497 @ Walmart
A one-of-a-kind lifestyle TV — full stop — it's hard to replicate the art-like look and feel of the Frame TV's innovative, anti-reflective screen. In fact, it's the biggest reason to go for this QLED 4K TV, which can display classic paintings and your own photos when not in use. It also features HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.