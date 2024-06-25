Forget Prime Day — Walmart's 'largest sale ever' kicks off July 8

Amazon just announced the dates for its next massive Prime Day event. Not to be outdone, Walmart announced a shopping day set to kick off July 8 — the retail giant calls it the "largest savings event ever." If true, this could be a massive occasion for deal hunters, as Walmart has offered some gigantic sales in the past.

The event, which Walmart calls "Walmart Deals," will run from July 8 through July 11. It's a multi-day affair designed to get you to part with your hard-earned dollars in exchange for discounted gadgets. The company claims it will offer up to 50% off thousands of items, so there should be plenty of good stuff to buy, whether you're looking for the latest tech or household goodies.

Confirmed Walmart Deals for July

As is always the case with these deal events, we'll learn what's on sale as it starts. However, Walmart has previewed some of the deals, and they look promising. For example, you'll be able to get $80 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. If you're looking to do some cooking, Walmart will have an Emeril Lagasse power grill discounted by $119. For gamers, the company is offering price drops on Nintendo Switch stuff. General tech is slated for up to 40% off.

Unlike Prime Day, Walmart Deals aren't locked behind a subscription. However, Walmart Plus members can start shopping five hours early — noon ET for Plus members compared to 5 pm ET for regular shoppers.

As always, we will scour through the deals to find the best discounts for you when the Walmart event begins. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide from July 8 through July 11 to ensure you don't miss out on any of the bargains. If you can't wait to get the deals, be sure to sign up for Walmart Plus so you can jump on early. Also, check out this week's best Walmart promo codes for more ways to save.