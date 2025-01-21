Epic smartwatch sale from $33 — 9 deals I'd shop from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and more
Save up to $200 on a new smartwatch to kick your year off right
Many of us have set health or fitness goals for the new year — and investing in a new fitness tracker or smartwatch can certainly help with motivation. Tracking your steps or the number of calories you burned in a day can be a gentle reminder of what you're working toward.
Fortunately, multiple retailers have slashed prices on some of the best smartwatches we've tested in the new year. The absolute best deal I came across is for the Samsung's previous-gen flagship smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 6 is nearly 50% off at Best Buy, meaning you can pick up a new one for just $169 right now.
Whether you're looking for something simple and affordable, a smartwatch in the Apple ecosystem or a rugged option built for the outdoors, I've discovered great deals that'll fit all your needs. Read on to see which 9 wearables made the cut, or check out all the best smartwatches and fitness tracker deals for yourself at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Best smartwatch deals
If you’re looking for an affordable basic fitness tracker that can help you keep track of your daily steps, heart rate and blood oxygen, and deliver actionable movement feedback, look no further than this smartwatch. It even offers sleep monitoring feedback, though don’t expect it to be as advanced as what’s offered with a smartwatch from Apple or Samsung. Be sure to add the extra 20% on-page coupon to get this price.
Amazon’s basic fitness tracker has come a long way since its first generation. The Amazfit Bip 5 is incredibly affordable, especially with this deal, and yet it offers a great companion app, a stylish design, a week’s worth of battery life, and the ability to track your heart rate, sleep health, steps, blood oxygen, and plenty of fitness info.
For those after a minimalist fitness tracker design with plenty of actionable health data to keep up with their goals, the Fitbit Charge 6 is an excellent pick. It’s the first Fitbit with Google apps, like Maps and Wallet, and will seamlessly stream your heart rate to Peloton, NordicTrack, and Tonal machines, but you will have to keep up a yearly Fitbit Premium subscription to access all data and features.
This deal slashes nearly 50% off the previous-gen Galaxy Watch 6, a top-notch smartwatch for Android users. You can track your daily steps, continuous heart rate, personalized HR zones, sleep stages, multiple activities, and so much more with this smartwatch.
One of the best features of any Garmin smartwatch is the Garmin Coach free adaptive training plans you can access in the mobile app. On top of that, the Venu Sq 2 also offers you insight into your daily activity, sleeping patterns, respiration, and even overall energy levels via a Body Battery score.
The current-gen Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's now at its lowest price ever.
If you have an iPhone, there’s no better smartwatch for you than an Apple Watch. The ecosystem is unmatched, and the last-gen Apple Watch Series 9 has all the important features you’d need: a bright, responsive display, speedy performance, health and fitness tracking, and sleep monitoring.
The Venu 3S is ideal for those with smaller wrists looking for a great running companion. In addition to its fitness and health tracking, this watch also offers Body Battery energy monitoring to keep stress in check and sleep monitoring paired with personalized sleep coaching to make sure you’re getting the best rest possible.
Although pricey, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the best smartwatches for Android users looking for great battery life and a plethora of health and fitness tracking tech. If you’re into outdoorsy sports or intense workouts, the premium for the Galaxy Watch Ultra may be worth it — especially with this $200 discount.
