Epic Samsung sale takes 20% off nearly everything — 13 deals I'd get ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday deals are heating up, even though we're a few weeks out from the actual event. Make sure you don't miss out on these early deals by waiting too long!

If you want the best Android phone, right now you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,042 at Amazon ($250 off.) Meanwhile in the U.K., the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is on sale for £999 at Samsung. Just use the discount code "TWENTY" at checkout.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite Samsung deals ahead of Black Friday in both the U.S. and the U.K., and for more, see our Samsung promo codes coverage.

Best Samsung deals (U.S.)

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2: was $29 now $21 @ Amazon

If you're an Android or Samsung user keen to use a Bluetooth tracker to keep tabs on your belongings while travelling, you can pick up the latest version of these smart tags for a solid discount. Our Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 review said this model is "is better in every way" compared to the original Galaxy SmartTag.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

Samsung's budget-friendly smartphone is already cheap at $199, but with a $20 discount through Amazon's Samsung sale, you can get the phone you need at an even more affordable price. If you want a cheap phone that doesn't feel cheap, this is a great option to consider.

Samsung ViewFinity S50GC 34" monitor: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

The 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC monitor is the screen you want for those Netflix and study sessions. It is an Ultra-WQHD monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution, 100Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, HDR10 support and DisplayPort/HDMI connectivity. For the price, you can't go wrong.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $209 @ Amazon

Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a pair of AI-powered buds that are perfect for Samsung phone users. Our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review praised their stylish design, useful AI features and powerful active noise canceling capabilities. You also get 7 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours when using the charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449 now $326 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE takes all the best aspects of the more expensive Tab S9 and puts them into a more affordable package. The discounted model has 128GB of storage, a 10.9-inch display and even an S Pen for art creation and other stylus functions. In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE hands-on, we cited the robust multitasking features, S Pen and thin design as reasons to love this device.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $497 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the toughest-built and one of the longest-lasting Android smartwatches on the market today. This premium wearable features actionable AI-back health insights and looks darn nice on the wrist and in hand thanks to high-end materials like aerospace-grade titanium. It is, however, on the larger side with a 47mm case size.

Price check: $599 @ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,041 @ Amazon

Samsung's premium phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Price check: from $549 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Amazon

Samsung's high-end foldable features a 7.6-inch OLED (2160 x 1856) 120Hz main display and a 6.3-inch OLED (2376 x 968) 120Hz cover display. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. In our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we called it an impressive foldable with new AI powers wrapped in a lighter and more durable design.

Best Samsung deals (U.K.)

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2: was £39 now £16 @ Amazon

If you're an Android or Samsung user keen to use a Bluetooth tracker to keep tabs on your belongings while travelling, you can pick up the latest version of these smart tags for a solid discount. Our Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 review said this model is "is better in every way" compared to the original Galaxy SmartTag.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: was £99 now £79 @ Amazon

Samsung's budget-friendly buds are a solid pair for the price, with a truly tiny case and some pretty good active noise canceling. They're not quite as special as Samsung's more expensive buds Pro, but they're less than half the price. Amazon lists the price as £99, but you get a 20% discount at checkout.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was £239 now £189 @ Amazon

An entry-level Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus has been slashed in price. It features an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a long-lasting 7,040mAh battery and a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. You also get 5MP front and 8MP back cameras.

Price check: £189 @ Currys

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: was $399 now £271 @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A35 combines an affordable cost with the Exynos 1380 chip, a 6.6-inch screen and a trio of solid cameras. You will also get access to features like Circle to Search and more, making this a capable AI phone. In our hands-on Galaxy A35 5G review, we praised the wealth of camera features, as well as the brightness and quality of the OLED screen. Use code "TWENTY" to get this deal.

Price check: £271 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was £599 now £479 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the toughest-built and one of the longest-lasting Android smartwatches on the market today. This premium wearable features actionable AI-back health insights and looks darn nice on the wrist and in hand thanks to high-end materials like aerospace-grade titanium. It is, however, on the larger side with a 47mm case size. Add this to your cart and you'll get a 20% discount at checkout.

Price check: £599 @ Samsung