Epic Amazon weekend sale — 17 deals I'd buy now

Amazon is kicking off this weekend with a bunch of awesome deals. Whether you're shopping for a new 4K TV, apparel, or a tablet, you're in luck here.

Right now you can get Adidas deals from $6 at Amazon. Plus, Under Armour deals start from $12 and Levi's jeans are on sale from $17. That means it's the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe. There's also a huge LG C3 4K OLED TV sale from $869 at Amazon. So don't hesitate and pick up one of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed at a huge discount.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Amazon deals currently available. Plus, check out these laptop deals at Amazon and Best Buy.

Best Amazon deals

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from $9 @ Adidas

Under Armour sale: deals from $12 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 60% off select Under Armour apparel right now. The sale includes men's, women's, and children's hoodies, sneakers, shorts, t-shirts, and sneakers. Various colors and sizes are on sale. Note that Under Armour is running a similar sale, but with different items.

Price check: up to 50% off @ Under Armour

Hydro Flask sale: deals from $34 @ Amazon

Amazon has select Hydro Flask stainless steel bottles on sale for as low as $34. The sale includes various colors ranging from agave to indigo. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen for these Hydro Flask tumblers. Note that Hydro Flask is offering a similar sale with lower prices, but their sale includes inexpensive accessories and straps.

Price check: from $10 @ Hydro Flask

JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $38 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Even better, this highly portable speaker has dropped to just $38 at Amazon.

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $118 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

Price check: sold out @ Walmart

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

The Charge 6 is Fitbit's latest fitness tracker. It supports all of Google's newest apps, as well as built-in GPS and new exercise modes. Plus, the side button is also back, which makes navigating around the watch easier. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review we said it's one of the best fitness trackers around with a heart rate sensor that's 60% more accurate than the sensor on its predecessor.

Price check: $159 @ Best Buy

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $169 now $119 @ Amazon

This 6-in-1 basket air fryer from the makers of the Instant Pot can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat your meals. Its 6-quart basket holds enough to feed a small family, and its compact size fits neatly into most countertops.

Price check: $129 @ Walmart

Pixel Watch 2: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch features an AMOLED screen, Wear OS by Google and Fitbit fitness tracking. It's also water and scratch-resistant and can track your heart rate, monitor your sleep and track your heart rhythm with ECG. In our Pixel Watch 2 review, we said when it comes to Android smartwatches, there are none that are as comprehensively integrated with the Google ecosystem as the Pixel Watch 2.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: was $369 now $299 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this 2023 version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that works with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.

Acer Aspire 5: was $379 now $360 @ Amazon

We rank the Acer Aspire 5 as the best budget laptop we've tested. In our Acer Aspire 5 review, we appreciated its fast performance and productivity-friendly design. This laptop comes configured with a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Lenovo Ideapad 3i Gaming Laptop: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

This Lenovo Ideapad 3i gaming laptop is now even more budget-friendly thanks to a discount at Amazon. It comes packing an Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with ultra-thin bezels.

Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $748 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It's Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You also get an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and Hisense promises this TV will reach a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. In our Hisense U8K Mini-LED review we said the Editor's Choice TV is one of the most colorful TVs we've tested and puts out above average light for its price point.

Price check: $749 @ Best Buy