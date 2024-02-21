Huge laptop sales at Amazon and Best Buy — here's the 5 deals I'd buy on MacBooks, Dell, HP and more
Looking to upgrade your laptop? I can help with that. Amazon, Best Buy and more retailers are offering huge discounts on some of the best laptops we've reviewed this week. That means now's a great time to save and revolutionize your productivity.
Right now Best Buy is taking up to $300 off MacBooks. This sale includes the excellent MacBook Air 15-inch (M2/256GB) for $999 at Best Buy ($300 off.) This is just as cheap as it was on Black Friday, so hurry to get this stunning 15-inch laptop before it sells out.
The cheapest Chromebook I've seen in a while is the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook (AMD A4/32GB) is $99 at Walmart. It doesn't have mind-blowing specs, but it's fine if you need a basic laptop on a strict budget.
Keep scrolling for the rest of my favorite laptop deals this week. Plus, check out my favorite Presidents' Day TV deals you can still get.
Best laptop sales now
HP 11.6" Chromebook: was $225 now $99 @ Walmart
If you need a cheap laptop for at-home learning or everyday essential tasks, this HP Chromebook will fit the bill nicely. It sports an AMD A4 processor, AMD Radeon R4 Graphics, 4GB of RAM, 32GB storage and an 11.6-inch display.
Acer Aspire 5: was $379 now $360 @ Amazon
We rank the Acer Aspire 5 as the best budget laptop we've tested. In our Acer Aspire 5 review, we appreciated its fast performance and productivity-friendly design. This laptop comes configured with a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Dell XPS 13: was $799 now $599 @ Dell
The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although we dislike that this model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and for streaming content. This config packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing) and a gorgeous display.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H
Dell XPS 15: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Dell
Dell is slashing $500 off the Dell XPS 15, which is the best Windows laptop we've tested. It offers impressive performance and has a productivity-friendly design. This model comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.
