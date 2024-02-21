Huge laptop sales at Amazon and Best Buy — here's the 5 deals I'd buy on MacBooks, Dell, HP and more

Looking to upgrade your laptop? I can help with that. Amazon, Best Buy and more retailers are offering huge discounts on some of the best laptops we've reviewed this week. That means now's a great time to save and revolutionize your productivity.

Right now Best Buy is taking up to $300 off MacBooks. This sale includes the excellent MacBook Air 15-inch (M2/256GB) for $999 at Best Buy ($300 off.) This is just as cheap as it was on Black Friday, so hurry to get this stunning 15-inch laptop before it sells out.

The cheapest Chromebook I've seen in a while is the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook (AMD A4/32GB) is $99 at Walmart. It doesn't have mind-blowing specs, but it's fine if you need a basic laptop on a strict budget.

Keep scrolling for the rest of my favorite laptop deals this week. Plus, check out my favorite Presidents' Day TV deals you can still get.

Best laptop sales now

HP 11.6" Chromebook: was $225 now $99 @ Walmart

If you need a cheap laptop for at-home learning or everyday essential tasks, this HP Chromebook will fit the bill nicely. It sports an AMD A4 processor, AMD Radeon R4 Graphics, 4GB of RAM, 32GB storage and an 11.6-inch display.

Acer Aspire 5: was $379 now $360 @ Amazon

We rank the Acer Aspire 5 as the best budget laptop we've tested. In our Acer Aspire 5 review, we appreciated its fast performance and productivity-friendly design. This laptop comes configured with a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Dell XPS 13: was $799 now $599 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although we dislike that this model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and for streaming content. This config packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.