Massive Best Buy weekend sale — 17 best deals right now
Best Buy's weekend sale is back with sales on Apple gear, OLED TVs, headphones and more
It's finally the weekend, and Best Buy is celebrating with a ton of great deals on some of our favorite tech. Apple products, 4K TVs, headphones and more have been slashed in price in this sale.
One of my favorite deals is the MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB) for $999 at Best Buy. It's $300 off and its lowest price ever. It's easily one of the best 15-inch laptops you can buy due to its excellent performance, long battery life and gorgeous display. Plus, don't miss the excellent Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $249 at Best Buy ($100 off.) They're some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, perfect for getting totally immersed in your music.
Keep scrolling for more of the top Best Buy deals available this weekend. Also, see these huge laptop deals at Amazon and Best Buy.
Best Buy weekend sale — Quick links
Best Buy weekend sale — Top deals
JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy
IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Note: Amazon has it for $1 less.
Price check: $38 @ Amazon
Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: was $219 now $159 @ Best Buy
The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal extra if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.
Price check: $159 @ Amazon
LG 4.1-Channel Soundbar: was $399 now $169 @ Best Buy
Upgrade your TV's audio with LG's 4.1-channel soundbar. It includes a subwoofer and rear speakers as well as a slim design that'll look great with any TV. It supports supports USB, optical, portable in, and Bluetooth connectivity.
Sonos One (Gen 2): was $219 now $175 @ Best Buy
As one of the most popular smart speakers, the Sonos One has built-in Alex and Google Assistant support. Our Sonos One review said the output was amazing for the size, and just one speaker filled the room with full, balanced sound; pairing a second speaker with the first in stereo made it all the more richer. Although it was superseded by the Era 100 earlier this year, this is a great deal on one of the original best smart speakers around.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy
This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort model that launched in October 2023. In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these were "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but if you just want a great pair of ANC-dedicated 'phones, these are perfect.
Price check: $249 @ Walmart | $249 @ Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 makes meaningful upgrades with a slightly refreshed design, additional fitness and wellness features and a brighter display. But all this new tech doesn't come at the cost of battery life, with the Galaxy Watch 6 still rated for 40 hours on a single charge. It's the latest flagship wearable in the Galaxy Watch range and it's now on sale at Best Buy.
Price check: $258 @ Amazon
Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy
The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon
Toshiba 65" 4K Fire TV: was $529 now $379 @ Best Buy
The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.
Price check: $379 @ Amazon
8.3" iPad Mini (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy
The Editor's Choice iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon
10.9" iPad Air (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vaccum: was $649 now $489 @ Best Buy
12 accessories included! While it’s not the latest model from Dyson, the V11 is still both a reliable and advanced vacuum cleaner. It stands out for its LCD display, which shows you the current power setting (eco, medium or boost) as well as counts down the battery life while in use. It provides 60 minutes of runtime, and will adjust its power based on the surface of your floors. There’s plenty of accessories too, including a crevice, combination and hair screw tool. This deal includes 12 accessories such as a crevice tool, hair screw tool, mini soft dusting brush, and more. If you don't want the extras, Amazon has the standalone vac on sale for $477.
Price check: $477 @ Amazon
Roku TV 65" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $649 now $599 @ Best Buy
Best value! It's a modest price cut, but the Roku Plus Series TV isn't just any TV — it's one of the best value TVs period. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $599 @ Amazon
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: $899 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Amazon
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.
48" for $999 ($50 off)
55" for $1,299 ($200 off)
65" for $1,699 ($400 off)
77" for $2,499 ($150 off)
83" for $3,999 ($1,000)
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is arguably the best 15-inch laptop on the market for the money. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our MacBook Air 15-inch review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H Photo