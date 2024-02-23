Massive Best Buy weekend sale — 17 best deals right now

It's finally the weekend, and Best Buy is celebrating with a ton of great deals on some of our favorite tech. Apple products, 4K TVs, headphones and more have been slashed in price in this sale.

One of my favorite deals is the MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB) for $999 at Best Buy. It's $300 off and its lowest price ever. It's easily one of the best 15-inch laptops you can buy due to its excellent performance, long battery life and gorgeous display. Plus, don't miss the excellent Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $249 at Best Buy ($100 off.) They're some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, perfect for getting totally immersed in your music.

Keep scrolling for more of the top Best Buy deals available this weekend. Also, see these huge laptop deals at Amazon and Best Buy.

Best Buy weekend sale — Top deals

JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Note: Amazon has it for $1 less.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: was $219 now $159 @ Best Buy

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal extra if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

LG 4.1-Channel Soundbar: was $399 now $169 @ Best Buy

Upgrade your TV's audio with LG's 4.1-channel soundbar. It includes a subwoofer and rear speakers as well as a slim design that'll look great with any TV. It supports supports USB, optical, portable in, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Sonos One (Gen 2): was $219 now $175 @ Best Buy

As one of the most popular smart speakers, the Sonos One has built-in Alex and Google Assistant support. Our Sonos One review said the output was amazing for the size, and just one speaker filled the room with full, balanced sound; pairing a second speaker with the first in stereo made it all the more richer. Although it was superseded by the Era 100 earlier this year, this is a great deal on one of the original best smart speakers around.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 makes meaningful upgrades with a slightly refreshed design, additional fitness and wellness features and a brighter display. But all this new tech doesn't come at the cost of battery life, with the Galaxy Watch 6 still rated for 40 hours on a single charge. It's the latest flagship wearable in the Galaxy Watch range and it's now on sale at Best Buy.

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Toshiba 65" 4K Fire TV: was $529 now $379 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

8.3" iPad Mini (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

10.9" iPad Air (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support.

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vaccum: was $649 now $489 @ Best Buy

12 accessories included! While it’s not the latest model from Dyson, the V11 is still both a reliable and advanced vacuum cleaner. It stands out for its LCD display, which shows you the current power setting (eco, medium or boost) as well as counts down the battery life while in use. It provides 60 minutes of runtime, and will adjust its power based on the surface of your floors. There’s plenty of accessories too, including a crevice, combination and hair screw tool. This deal includes 12 accessories such as a crevice tool, hair screw tool, mini soft dusting brush, and more. If you don't want the extras, Amazon has the standalone vac on sale for $477.

