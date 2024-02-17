Epic Amazon Presidents Day sale — 11 deals I’d get right now

The first major holiday weekend of 2024 has finally arrived, bringing with it loads of killer sales on all things tech from the top retailers. There are plenty of President's Day deals going on right now, but Amazon is among our favorite go-to stores for bargains.

We've combed through hundreds of Amazon's deals and picked out the very best bargains the e-retailer is offering now. That includes deals on headphones, Apple products, gaming PC monitors, and more.

Be sure to tune into Tom's Guide as we bring you all of the best President's Day sales now through the end of the holiday. Also, if you're in the market for more ways to save, head on over to our guide to this weekend's massive Best Buy Presidents Day sale.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Ring Stick Up Cam is easy to install, has good battery life, and can be connected to a solar panel so you don't have to recharge its battery manually as often. In our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review, we recommended it to those already invested in Ring's ecosystem. Right now, Amazon is matching its lowest price ever.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer customizable sound, good ANC and a comfortable fit. They’ve also got great functionality with the Galaxy Wearable app and wireless charging. They charge super fast, and can be topped off using PowerShare when they're running low on battery.

Insignia 42" F20 Fire TV: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

If you want a smart TV on the cheap, Amazon has the Insignia 42-inch F20 Fire TV on sale at its lowest price ever. The TV offers DTS Studio Sound and it comes with a voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice using the Alexa voice assistant. Just be sure to note that this is a 1080p model.

Samsung 24" Odyssey G32A: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

This Samsung Odyssey G32A monitor is the perfect pick if you're looking for a seriously cheap display. This 24-inch model packs an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, as well as AMD Free-Sync Premium features and a 1ms response time for consistently smooth gaming. It's also designed to swivel and tilt so you can adjust to an angle that best suits your eye level. Amazon has it on sale for just $149.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this 2023 version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2024. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.

Google Pixel Watch: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

Amazon has Google's first-gen smartwatch on sale at 29% off right now. In our Google Pixel Watch review, we said its good looks, smart software, and Fitbit-based fitness tracking features make it a strong first-generation wearable. Note that only certain styles have been marked down.

Urevo Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

If you want one of the best under-desk treadmills on a budget, look no further than this Walking Pad dupe from Urevo. Its quiet 2.25HP motor is ideal for home and office use, while eight shock-absorbing silicon soft cushions on the bottom reduce joint impact and help to safeguard your knees from injury while you're working out.

Apple iPad (9th Gen) 10.2": was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Amazon has the 64GB model on sale for $249, which matches the cheapest price we've seen yet.