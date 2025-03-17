Bose, Apple and Sony headphones are now on sale at Amazon — 23 deals I’d shop right now

Headphones and wireless earbuds are having a moment on Amazon! The retailer is currently knocking up 50% off some of our favorite audio brands. Could this be because of the rumored spring sale that may happen soon? We can't be certain, but we'll warmly welcome in these epic markdowns.

Buying a high-quality pair of headphones or earbuds can be an investment. It's important to feel confident that you're getting the most advanced features for your money. Fortunately, Amazon's sale has deals to fit every budget. In fact, some of our favorite headphone deals will cost you as little as $24.

If you're looking to spend a bit more, we're seeing great discounted options from brands like Bose, Sony and Apple — many of which have landed spots on our list of the best wireless earbuds and the best headphones. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite deals on headphones that will get you the most bang for your buck — all from Amazon!

Best wireless earbud deals

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $24 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

JBL Tune Flex: was $99 now $74 at Amazon These affordable buds from JBL are no slouch. They feature ANC, great sound, and 32 hours of total battery life for a flagship-beating performance. All that for just $79 is a great deal. Even if you don't need a new pair right this second, these would work nicely as a spare pair in case your main buds get lost or damaged.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $117 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon If you're an iPhone user, the AirPods Pro 2 are probably the greatest headphones you can get. They connect seamlessly to your Apple devices, support Spatial Audio and integrate neatly with Siri. When the full version of iOS 18 later lands later this year, they'll get improved voice isolation and new Siri interactions. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $279 now $229 at Amazon If you're not a fan of over-ear designs, the QuietComfort Earbuds II bring Bose's elite-level noise cancellation tech to in-ear 'buds instead. They can withstand sweaty workouts, have head-tracking tech supporting a new Immersive Audio feature, and last up to 6 hours on a single charge. Plus, a 20-minute top-up gives you an extra 2 hours of playback.

Best wireless headphone deals

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $37 at Amazon A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20: was $59 now $39 at Amazon The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 aren't top-of-the-line headphones and don't pretend to be. They're just a nice pair of over-the-ear headphones that won't cost you too much money. With the 40mm dynamic drivers, they still pump out powerful sound, so don't think just because they're cheaper, they won't sound great.

Anker Soundcore Space Q45: was $149 now $129 at Amazon These headphones offer great sound, effective ANC and up to 65 hours of battery life. There’s Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint and LDAC support as well. Although they’re missing a Find My Headphones feature and aren’t the best on calls, they still offer incredible value for your money.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $129 at Amazon The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. We've seen them cheaper, but $70 off is still a great deal.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro headphones deliver powerful sound, deep bass, and noise cancellation, making them perfect for music lovers and commuters like me. With custom acoustic drivers, lossless audio support, and spatial audio, they offer a quality listening experience. Plus, with up to 40 hours of battery life, you can rely on them all day without them suddenly dying.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 at Amazon Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

Sennheiser Consumer Audio Momentum 4: was $379 now $279 at Amazon Sennheisers' flagship ANC cans are a great option for those who don't want something from Sony, Bose, or Apple. They're comfortable thanks to their plush padding and large earcups, and the silicon headband does a great job at keeping them in place. The ANC is good to boot, blocking out the noise of your commute. It's the sound we really liked in our Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones review though, with a rich, bassy sound to bring out the best in your music.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Over-Ear Headphones: was $399 now $296 at Amazon The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are incredible sounding and feeling noise cancelling headphones. They're made out of super luxurious materials, including foam earpads with a fabric finish and metal detailing. And their sound wraps you up in comforting, warm audio. You also get 30 hours of battery life.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 at Amazon The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.