Bose, Apple and Sony headphones are now on sale at Amazon — 23 deals I’d shop right now

By published

Shop our favorite headphones and earbuds up to 50% off

Amazon Headphone Deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Headphones and wireless earbuds are having a moment on Amazon! The retailer is currently knocking up 50% off some of our favorite audio brands. Could this be because of the rumored spring sale that may happen soon? We can't be certain, but we'll warmly welcome in these epic markdowns.

Buying a high-quality pair of headphones or earbuds can be an investment. It's important to feel confident that you're getting the most advanced features for your money. Fortunately, Amazon's sale has deals to fit every budget. In fact, some of our favorite headphone deals will cost you as little as $24.

If you're looking to spend a bit more, we're seeing great discounted options from brands like Bose, Sony and Apple — many of which have landed spots on our list of the best wireless earbuds and the best headphones. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite deals on headphones that will get you the most bang for your buck — all from Amazon!

Best wireless earbud deals

Anker Soundcore P20i
Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $24 at Amazon

If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 at Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the Beats Studio Buds. You get active noise canceling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours of listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. Our Beats Studio Buds review called these "a small but feature-stuffed set of wireless earbuds."

View Deal
JBL Tune Flex
JBL Tune Flex: was $99 now $74 at Amazon

These affordable buds from JBL are no slouch. They feature ANC, great sound, and 32 hours of total battery life for a flagship-beating performance. All that for just $79 is a great deal. Even if you don't need a new pair right this second, these would work nicely as a spare pair in case your main buds get lost or damaged.

View Deal
Sony WF-C700N
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $78 at Amazon

The Sony WF-C700N rank as one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on.

View Deal
Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $117 at Amazon

The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

View Deal
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: was $229 now $179 at Amazon

In our Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 review we said their noise canceling and sound are excellent, but Pixel phone users are going to like their Gemini features even more. You'll be able to control your music with your voice and even ask queries directly to your earbuds.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

If you're an iPhone user, the AirPods Pro 2 are probably the greatest headphones you can get. They connect seamlessly to your Apple devices, support Spatial Audio and integrate neatly with Siri. When the full version of iOS 18 later lands later this year, they'll get improved voice isolation and new Siri interactions. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.

View Deal
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: was $299 now $184 at Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Earbuds give the competition a serious run for their money. In our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review, we said they have well-balanced audiophile sound, class-leading aptX Lossless audio support, and effective ANC. In our best wireless earbuds rankings, they take the spot for the best mid-prices earbuds we've reviewed.

View Deal
Sony WF-1000XM5
Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $248 at Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds review, we said they have some of the strongest active noise canceling around, outstanding sound quality and a great companion app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.

View Deal
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.

View Deal
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $279 now $229 at Amazon

If you're not a fan of over-ear designs, the QuietComfort Earbuds II bring Bose's elite-level noise cancellation tech to in-ear 'buds instead. They can withstand sweaty workouts, have head-tracking tech supporting a new Immersive Audio feature, and last up to 6 hours on a single charge. Plus, a 20-minute top-up gives you an extra 2 hours of playback.

View Deal

Best wireless headphone deals

JBL Tune 510BT
JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $37 at Amazon

A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

View Deal
Anker Soundcore Life Q20
Anker Soundcore Life Q20: was $59 now $39 at Amazon

The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 aren't top-of-the-line headphones and don't pretend to be. They're just a nice pair of over-the-ear headphones that won't cost you too much money. With the 40mm dynamic drivers, they still pump out powerful sound, so don't think just because they're cheaper, they won't sound great.

View Deal
Anker Soundcore Space Q45
Anker Soundcore Space Q45: was $149 now $129 at Amazon

These headphones offer great sound, effective ANC and up to 65 hours of battery life. There’s Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint and LDAC support as well. Although they’re missing a Find My Headphones feature and aren’t the best on calls, they still offer incredible value for your money.

View Deal
Beats Solo 4
Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $129 at Amazon

The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. We've seen them cheaper, but $70 off is still a great deal.

View Deal
Beats Studio Pro
Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro headphones deliver powerful sound, deep bass, and noise cancellation, making them perfect for music lovers and commuters like me. With custom acoustic drivers, lossless audio support, and spatial audio, they offer a quality listening experience. Plus, with up to 40 hours of battery life, you can rely on them all day without them suddenly dying.

View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 at Amazon

Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

View Deal
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Amazon

In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $100 less, these are nearly perfect.

View Deal
Sennheiser Consumer Audio Momentum 4
Sennheiser Consumer Audio Momentum 4: was $379 now $279 at Amazon

Sennheisers' flagship ANC cans are a great option for those who don't want something from Sony, Bose, or Apple. They're comfortable thanks to their plush padding and large earcups, and the silicon headband does a great job at keeping them in place. The ANC is good to boot, blocking out the noise of your commute. It's the sound we really liked in our Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones review though, with a rich, bassy sound to bring out the best in your music.

View Deal
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Over-Ear Headphones
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Over-Ear Headphones: was $399 now $296 at Amazon

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are incredible sounding and feeling noise cancelling headphones. They're made out of super luxurious materials, including foam earpads with a fabric finish and metal detailing. And their sound wraps you up in comforting, warm audio. You also get 30 hours of battery life.

View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 at Amazon

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

View Deal
Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones
Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was $429 now $349 at Amazon

The 4.5-star QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the best noise-canceling headphones that you can buy right now. That's thanks to Bose's excellent ANC algorithm, which manages to block more noise than any other pair of headphones we've tested. They sound great as well, boast a decent attempt at Spatial Audio, and while the 24-hour battery life isn't the best, they are still a solid pair of cans.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 at Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review, we said the 'phones offer exceptional noise-cancelling, a luxurious design, and sophisticated soundstage.

View Deal
