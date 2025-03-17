Bose, Apple and Sony headphones are now on sale at Amazon — 23 deals I’d shop right now
Shop our favorite headphones and earbuds up to 50% off
Headphones and wireless earbuds are having a moment on Amazon! The retailer is currently knocking up 50% off some of our favorite audio brands. Could this be because of the rumored spring sale that may happen soon? We can't be certain, but we'll warmly welcome in these epic markdowns.
Buying a high-quality pair of headphones or earbuds can be an investment. It's important to feel confident that you're getting the most advanced features for your money. Fortunately, Amazon's sale has deals to fit every budget. In fact, some of our favorite headphone deals will cost you as little as $24.
If you're looking to spend a bit more, we're seeing great discounted options from brands like Bose, Sony and Apple — many of which have landed spots on our list of the best wireless earbuds and the best headphones. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite deals on headphones that will get you the most bang for your buck — all from Amazon!
Quick Links
- shop all headphone deals on Amazon
- Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $24
- JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $37
- Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $78
- Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: was $299 now $199
- Bose QuietComfort II: was $279 now $229
- Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $248
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249
- Sennheiser Consumer Audio Momentum 4: was $379 now $279
- Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Over-Ear Headphones: was $399 now $296
- Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479
Best wireless earbud deals
If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.
Amazon has slashed the price of the Beats Studio Buds. You get active noise canceling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours of listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. Our Beats Studio Buds review called these "a small but feature-stuffed set of wireless earbuds."
These affordable buds from JBL are no slouch. They feature ANC, great sound, and 32 hours of total battery life for a flagship-beating performance. All that for just $79 is a great deal. Even if you don't need a new pair right this second, these would work nicely as a spare pair in case your main buds get lost or damaged.
The Sony WF-C700N rank as one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
In our Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 review we said their noise canceling and sound are excellent, but Pixel phone users are going to like their Gemini features even more. You'll be able to control your music with your voice and even ask queries directly to your earbuds.
If you're an iPhone user, the AirPods Pro 2 are probably the greatest headphones you can get. They connect seamlessly to your Apple devices, support Spatial Audio and integrate neatly with Siri. When the full version of iOS 18 later lands later this year, they'll get improved voice isolation and new Siri interactions. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Earbuds give the competition a serious run for their money. In our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review, we said they have well-balanced audiophile sound, class-leading aptX Lossless audio support, and effective ANC. In our best wireless earbuds rankings, they take the spot for the best mid-prices earbuds we've reviewed.
The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds review, we said they have some of the strongest active noise canceling around, outstanding sound quality and a great companion app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
If you're not a fan of over-ear designs, the QuietComfort Earbuds II bring Bose's elite-level noise cancellation tech to in-ear 'buds instead. They can withstand sweaty workouts, have head-tracking tech supporting a new Immersive Audio feature, and last up to 6 hours on a single charge. Plus, a 20-minute top-up gives you an extra 2 hours of playback.
Best wireless headphone deals
A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.
The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 aren't top-of-the-line headphones and don't pretend to be. They're just a nice pair of over-the-ear headphones that won't cost you too much money. With the 40mm dynamic drivers, they still pump out powerful sound, so don't think just because they're cheaper, they won't sound great.
These headphones offer great sound, effective ANC and up to 65 hours of battery life. There’s Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint and LDAC support as well. Although they’re missing a Find My Headphones feature and aren’t the best on calls, they still offer incredible value for your money.
The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. We've seen them cheaper, but $70 off is still a great deal.
The Beats Studio Pro headphones deliver powerful sound, deep bass, and noise cancellation, making them perfect for music lovers and commuters like me. With custom acoustic drivers, lossless audio support, and spatial audio, they offer a quality listening experience. Plus, with up to 40 hours of battery life, you can rely on them all day without them suddenly dying.
Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.
In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $100 less, these are nearly perfect.
Sennheisers' flagship ANC cans are a great option for those who don't want something from Sony, Bose, or Apple. They're comfortable thanks to their plush padding and large earcups, and the silicon headband does a great job at keeping them in place. The ANC is good to boot, blocking out the noise of your commute. It's the sound we really liked in our Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones review though, with a rich, bassy sound to bring out the best in your music.
The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are incredible sounding and feeling noise cancelling headphones. They're made out of super luxurious materials, including foam earpads with a fabric finish and metal detailing. And their sound wraps you up in comforting, warm audio. You also get 30 hours of battery life.
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
The 4.5-star QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the best noise-canceling headphones that you can buy right now. That's thanks to Bose's excellent ANC algorithm, which manages to block more noise than any other pair of headphones we've tested. They sound great as well, boast a decent attempt at Spatial Audio, and while the 24-hour battery life isn't the best, they are still a solid pair of cans.
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review, we said the 'phones offer exceptional noise-cancelling, a luxurious design, and sophisticated soundstage.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Massive Best Buy Tech Fest sale live — 25 deals I'm adding to my cart now on TVs, laptops and more
Quick! You have less than 12 hours to get the LG B4 OLED for under $500