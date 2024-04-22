Best Mother's Day gifts 2024 — 33 great ideas from $13

Shopping for the best Mother's Day gifts isn't always easy, but the right present can show mom she deserves nothing but the best. To help you, we've created a list of fool-proof Mother's Day gifts for every kind of mom in your life.

From affordable little luxuries and daily essentials to modern tech and fitness favorites, we've rounded up all the best Mother's Day gifts you can buy right now no matter your budget. Mother's Day 2024 is on May 12, and it's approaching quickly. You shouldn't hesitate if you see a present on our list that mom will love.

See all our top Mother's Day gifts we know mom will love below.

Best Mother's Day Gifts 2024

Best Mother's Day Gifts 2024: Personal and Self-care

Owala Stainless Steel 40oz Tumbler: $37 @ Amazon

Forget Stanley Cups, this Owala straw tumbler is guaranteed to impress mom with its fun colors and dishwasher-safe design. Staying hydrated counts as self-care, right?

LEGO Ideas Family Tree: $79 @ LEGO

LEGO is most definitely for moms, too. This Family Tree set is the perfect blend of creative and sentimental, coming with clips to attach your own family photos. Bonus points if you build it with mom as a Mother's Day activity.

Breo Foot Massager Machine: $109 @ Amazon

Every day at home can feel like a spa day for mom with this heated foot massager machine. From deep kneading and compression to scraping and rolling, this massager can do it all. Plus, the foot sleeves are washable. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

Shark FlexStyle System: $239 @ Amazon

This Shark FlexStyle system is a great choice for about half the price of the Dyson Airwrap. Of course, the hair tools someone needs depends on their hair type, but overall, this all-in-one system is an awesome choice to replace mom's old hair drier.

Away Travel Bigger Carry-On: $295 @ Away

What is travel if not a form of self-care? The Bigger Carry-On from Away Travel features a built-in removable battery to help mom keep her gadgets charged on her next trip.

AroMini BT Diffuser: $295 @ AromaTech

This Bluetooth-connected, waterless aromatherapy diffuser is a brilliant gift idea for the mom who prides themselves on a great-smelling home. It can be controlled via app, just be sure to bundle diffuser oil with your gift.

Oura Ring Generation 3: from $299 @ Best Buy

The Oura Ring Generation 3 is one of the best fitness trackers to buy for mom if she doesn't want it to look like she's wearing a fitness tracker — this beautiful ring looks like jewelry. Read our full Oura Ring review to learn more.

TheraFace Mask: $599 @ Therabody

This FDA-approved LED skincare mask uses a combination of light and vibration therapy with proven benefits to enhance the appearance of skin. It's the ultimate gadget for the skin-care guru.

Best Mother's Day Gifts 2024: Tech and gadgets

Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band: $13 @ Amazon

For the mom who could use a more fashionable Apple Watch band, this premium-looking stainless steel mesh loop is a thoughtful gift. It comes in several metal options, so you can decide which best suits the recipient's style.

Apple AirTag: $24 @ Amazon

The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. In other words, it's the perfect gift for the mom who's always misplacing their keys or wallet.

Amazon Echo Pop: $39 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Pop is an excellent value smart speaker that puts Alexa everywhere your voice can reach. That means hands-free music control and access to hundreds of Alexa skills. It comes in inspiring colors, too.

Anker Nano Battery Pack: $43 @ Amazon

This 10,000mAh portable charger from Anker has a built-in USB-C cable, making it the perfect accessory for most smartphones and tablets. We like this battery pack accessory because of its battery status display.

Kindle Paperwhite: $149 @ Amazon

Among the different Kindles, our favorite choice is the Kindle Paperwhite. The 6.8” display, water-resistant design and 10-week battery life make it a great gift — but you can read our full Kindle Paperwhite review to learn more.

Amazon Echo Show 15: $279 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 15 has a large display and adaptive interface with widgets that lets you easily interact with smart home devices. It can even be used a digital picture frame, which we know mom will love. Read our full Echo Show 15 review to learn more.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: $299 @ Amazon

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds feature an open ear design that lets you hear the world around you while still enjoying great sound quality, complete with spatial audio support. The design is flexible and comfortable and you get up to 27 hours of battery life with the included charging case.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: $299 @ Amazon

These smart glasses are a camera, bluetooth headphones, and stylish designed sunglasses all in one. They're great for moms who are always on-the-go. Read our Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses review for more info.

Sonos Move 2: $449 @ Sonos

This booming battery-powered smart speaker has a long-lasting battery, water-resistance and technology that auto-calibrates the sound to your surroundings. Read our full Sonos Move 2 review to read why we love it.

Best Mother's Day Gifts 2024: Fitness and sports

Wrist Weights Set: $19 @ Amazon

A pair of wrist and ankle weights can elevate all kinds of workouts, from walks to pilates. This set is adjustable and comes in several color options, plus they look quite similar to the popular Bala Bangles (that cost triple the price.)

BAGSMART Gym Bag: $19 @ Amazon

Look no further for a gym bag you can give as a gift, and get for under $20. This one even has a dedicated shoe pocket, so you can keep your things clean and organized. It doubles as a travel duffle, too.

Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat: $38 @ Amazon

Compared to all the best yoga mats, this cushy Gaim yoga mat is one of the best you'll find for extra support — and one of the best you'll find for the price. It even comes in nine different color options.

Pickleball Paddle: $75 @ On Holiday Pickleball

Whether mom plays pickleball or wants to pick up the sport this summer, this trendy-looking paddle is the perfect gift. We like this green striped style, but there are tons of cute patterns to choose from.

Theragun Mini Massage Gun: $199 @ Amazon

Theragun's travel-sized massage gun comes with three foam attachments, so you can tailor the device based on your aches and pains. Therabody makes high-tech wellness feel luxurious, so mom will definitely be blown away.

Stitch SL Sunday Golf Bag: $248 @ Stich Golf

Even mom already has her everyday golf bag, she could probably use a smaller, secondary bag for walking a quick 9. Our favorite essentials-only bag is the SL Sunday Golf Bag from Stitch.

Apple Watch Series 9: $329 @ Amazon

The flagship Apple smartwatch comes with an improved processor for better performance, offline Siri support, and 18 hours of battery life. When we reviewed the Apple Watch Series 9, we were impressed with the display's brightness, even in sunny weather for sports.

Best Mother's Day Gifts 2024: Kitchen and garden

JunVpic Cold Brew Coffee Maker: $19 @ Amazon

Turns out, you don't need to leave your hot coffee in the fridge to turn it to cold brew. You can steep cold brew with this filtered pitcher. Pair this with a bag of ground coffee for the best gift for a cold brew-lover.

Hydro Flask 12L Carry Out Soft Cooler: $69 @ Amazon

For the beach or short excursions, the Hydro Flask 12L Carry Out Soft Cooler is the best value bring-along. It comes with a cross-body strap, making it easy to tote around. Despite its compact size, it can hold up to 20 cans at one time.

Nespresso Vertuo: was $209 now $119 @ Amazon

This stylish unit works with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, available in 30 aromatic blends. It can make various sizes including 5-, 8-, and 18-oz coffees, as well as single and double espresso. It uses a one-touch brewing system and looks luxurious in a black-matte rose gold. In our Nespresso Vertuo review we said its smart technology makes brewing coffee foolproof

Sand Cloud Party Blanket: $148 @ Sand Cloud

This isn't your average outdoor blanket — the sand-resistant Sand Cloud Party Blanket is the last beach towel you'll ever need. It can also be used as a cozy wrap while camping, plus it comes in a collection of fun colors.

Hybrid Double Burner Griddle: $199 @ Hexclad

My mom absolutely adores pancakes for breakfast (and lunch, and dinner) — if yours does, too, this double burner griddle is a great find. Hexclad's premium materials will be appreciated by an avid home cook.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0: $249 @ Solo Stove

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is a smokeless — yes, you read that right — fire pit that will turn any backyard into the ultimate destination for s'mores night. It's the best fire pit and therefore one of the best gifts for mom.

KitchenAid Classic Series: $329 @ Amazon

Big enough to make up to eight dozen cookies—that's 28 grams of dough if you were wondering—this 4.5 quart mixer features a tilt-head design for better mixing and 10 speeds to do the heavy lifting for mom.