Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals — 19 top picks on Roomba, Shark, Eufy and more

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to invest in a new robot vacuum. These handy devices make it easy to keep your floors spotless, with countless smart features such as mopping pads and self-emptying bases on offer. With so many Cyber Monday deals available, the hardest part is finding the best robot vacuum for you.

Having searched high and low for the very best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals, the top discount I'd recommend to most people is the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, which is $359 at Best Buy and $440 off. That's a saving of over 50% on one of Tom's Guide's all-time favorite robot vacuums.

Our current reigning No. 1 is the Shark PowerDetect 2-in-1, which is $350 off in Shark's Cyber Monday sale. Released earlier this year, it's now down to $549 and features a self-cleaning mop pad and automatically re-filling water tank for touch-free convenience. I've selected more of the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals below, with deals on brands like Roborock, Eufy, Dyson and more.

Top Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal

More Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba deals

iRobot Roomba Combo i5: was $349 now $299 at Amazon Just swap out the Roomba i5's interchangeable bin and this robot vacuum goes from an all-floor cleaner to a hard floor vacuum and mop instantly. At $229 this is a serious steal since the i5’s premium smarts like identifying your home's individual rooms and extensive smart assistant commands are usually reserved for models over $500. You can use an Alexa or Google device to tell the i5 to clean the whole house or simply just the kitchen. With an extensive runtime, its 4-stage cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. Should the i5 happen to run low on battery it will automatically return to its charger and pick up where it left off for a complete clean.

iRobot Braava jet m6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop: was $449 now $299 at Amazon The iRobot Braava jet is a smart robot mop equipped with a precision jet spray that will mop up everyday spills or sticky messes in no time. With Smart Mapping, it can easily map out your home, set cleaning schedules and even suggest extra cleanings to keep your house clean all year. Suitable for every floor type, this Cyber Monday deal makes one of the best robot mops for the money even more affordable and will save you time on chores.

iRobot Roomba S9+: was $890 now $499 at Amazon The Roomba S9+ is the company's most advanced and best at picking up dirt and debris. Its clean base can store several weeks' worth of dirt so you don't have to empty it out after every cleaning, and it can be programmed to clean specific areas of your house.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): was $799 now $599 at Amazon This Roomba i7+ can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt in its self-emptying charging base. It also learns from its travels and offers customized cleaning schedules. It even suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. If you want a deal on one of the best robot vacuums out there, this is the one.

iRobot Roomba Combo j9: was $1,399 now $980 at Amazon This is one of the best Roombas we've tested for homes with a mix of hard floors and carpets. While it's stacked with smarts, the retractable mop folds atop the bot the second it detects carpet to save time and prevent any spills. The iRobot Roomba j9+ can actually detect and avoid obstacles. Plus it can even identify new ones with object recognition abilities, actively avoiding obstacles such as socks, cords, and toys. The self-emptying charging base can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt. It also learns from its travels and offers customized cleaning schedules. iRobot's app even suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets.

Roborock deals

Roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner: was $299 now $199 at Amazon The Q7 Max runs for 180 minutes on a single charge, providing 4200 Pa of power for pick up. The app features multi-level mapping, remote camera viewing, as well as no-go zones, so you can organize where the robot cleans to a precise degree. A built-in mop and water tank also means it can vacuum and clean your hard floors simultaneously.

Roborock S8: was $459 now $348 at Amazon When we tested the Roborock S8, we found it was accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep. At $110 off at Amazon, it's a great budget option.

Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $869 now $359 at Amazon If you want the latest in robot vacuum technology, and you don’t mind paying for it, you can now get the Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop for under $500 at Amazon. There’s little this robot vacuum can’t do; it vacuums, mops, detects rugs, cleans itself, and even lets you check in on your pets when you’re away. It has handy app and voice control and self-empties so you don't have to.

Roborock Q Revo Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $899 now $539 at Amazon Roborock’s Q Revo is the ultimate hands-free cleaning with a self-emptying vacuum base and a 5L water tank that automatically refills the mop. The dual spinning mops clean themselves after each passthrough then use a built-in hot air dryer to prevent unpleasant odors from building up. The multifunctional dock holds up to seven weeks of debris and provides the Q Revo with fast charging.

Roborock S8 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $1,599 now $999 at Amazon The Roborock S8 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop has powerful multi-surface cleaning to tackle all types of dirt and debris on varied flooring. It has automatic hot air drying, which also gets rid of lingering odors. It has a runtime of 180 minutes and a self-emptying base which can also hold up to 30 days worth of dirt. With easy connectivity via Alexa or Google, you can set schedules and programs, and the vacuum will return to its charging base once it's at low battery.

Shark deals

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum: was $649 now $384 at Amazon The AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum comes with a self-empty base which has a 60-day capacity — twice the length of its predecessors, and you can set no-go zones as well as target specific rooms on the app. If you want to control it by voice it works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

More Robot Vacuum deals

Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge: was $149 now $77 at Walmart This is one of the cheapest robot vacuum deals we've seen, period. This powerful robovac is equipped with a Path Tracking Sensor and Home Mapping, so it knows your home and cover all surfaces. Control it via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and you can even set boundary strips if you don’t want to disturb anyone. In addition, it’s incredibly quiet so you won’t even know it’s there.

iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $99 at Amazon One of the best budget robot vacuums we've tested is currently 30% off in this Cyber Monday deal. The V3s Pro can't be controlled from a smartphone, nor does it have room mapping, but it's a thorough and long-lasting cleaner for the price.

Anker Eufy Boost 11S Max: was $249 now $129 at Amazon A near 50% discount on one of the best budget vacuums makes it an even better value. This slim and quiet smart vac uses bounce mapping to clean all corners of your room so you can set it and forget it. The 2,000 Pa suction power isn't the highest but easily cleans both carpets and hard floors like wood and tile. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot: was $399 now $155 at Amazon If you want a powerful robot vac that can also mop your floors , this is a great deal. The SpinWave comes equipped with an In Dry Cleaning Mode, Triple Action Cleaning System, rotating mop pads, and powerful suction with up to 1500 Pa. In addition, the battery provides up to 130 minutes of run time and 4-5 recharge time.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition: was $950 now $650 at Amazon Save an incredible 32% with this AI+ Samsung Robot Vacuum. Not only does this optimize cleaning performance to suit various floor surfaces, but it comes with a handy 3D camera so you can watch its progress on your phone. In addition, the new Samsung Jet Bot AI+ can identify objects and is able to clean around them with ease, and provide efficient mapping around your home. Plus, it has a no-touch Clean Station to automatically empty the dustbin, so you’ll never ever get your hands dirty.