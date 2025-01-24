Amazon’s weekend sale is live from $6 — here's 27 deals I'd add to my cart

TGIF! If you're looking for a little retail therapy, Amazon's weekend sale is finally here. There are a ton of deals on everything from apparel to OLED TVs this weekend, and I'm super excited to share my favorite discounts with you.

First up, you can get a free $200 Amazon gift card with your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order. Plus, Amazon's all-new 43-inch 4-series 4K Fire TV is on sale for $269. This is $60 off and its lowest price ever.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite Amazon deals this weekend. For more, see our Amazon promo codes guide, and check out the deals I'd get in Best Buy's weekend sale.

YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see Yeti deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Right now, Amazon has dozens of LEGO sets on sale across all the popular franchises. Deals start as low as $9, but you can save up to $80 depending on the set. Whether you need more activities to keep your kids occupied, or simply want to treat yourself, now is a great time to pick up a new set (or two.)

Eddie Bauer CirrusLite Down Jacket (Men's): was $129 now $64 at Amazon This ultra-light and packable down jacket is the perfect travel companion. It features a nylon shell with a durable, water-repellent finish that causes moisture to bead and roll off rather than soak into the fabric. Plus, its premium down insulation provides superior warmth while only weighing a few ounces.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $69 at Amazon Save $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.

$200 gift card! Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order: $1,299 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4) and 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. Pre-order it at Amazon and you'll get a free $200 gift card to spend on whatever you want at Amazon.

Price check: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

TVs

TV sale: deals from $119 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $119. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.

Amazon 43" 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $329 now $269 at Amazon Amazon's 4-Series Fire TV is now on sale. Although it's a budget-friendly model, you still get sharp 4K resolution, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus support. You also get an Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced to navigate content and control your other smart home devices with just your voice.

Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.

Samsung 65" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $999 at Amazon You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. Though at the bottom at Samsung's 2024 TV lineup, the S85D OLED TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features and underlying content to enjoy. And if its onboard access to content just isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

Price check: $997 @ Walmart | $999 @ Best Buy

Samsung 55" S95D 4K OLED TV: was $2,397 now $1,897 at Amazon The S95D is the best and brightest Samsung OLED currently available. It's 10% brighter in HDR and SDR than its precursor, the S95C, and delivers an incredibly matte, glare-free display. The Tizen platform also receives a major upgrade on this TV, showcasing a new home UX and AI-based features to personalize your viewing experience. Our Samsung S95D OLED review concluded that this is in contention for the title of best TV in 2024.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.

Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Under Armour deals are going strong in 2025! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $13 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $13.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Fitness

Laptops and tablets

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was $328 now $297 at Amazon For the ultimate Chromebook experience, you need a Chromebook Plus laptop. The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is one you can get at a discount, offering the internal power to run ChromeOS seamlessly from a Core i3 chip on a lovely 14-inch 1080p touchscreen as well as Google's Gemini AI features, all at a cool discount.

Acer Swift Go 14: was $849 now $649 at Amazon This deal nets you an AI-ready laptop for just $649. In our Acer Swift Go 14 laptop review, we liked this device's comfortable keyboard, sturdy build and generous array of ports. Battery life is average, as our unit lasted just under 10 hours in our tests, but you should still be able to get through a work day on a single charge. This model comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H CPU, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Headphones

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $39 at Amazon A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Kitchen Appliances

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker: was $169 now $99 at Amazon With a 42% saving, it’s hard not to put this single pod coffee maker straight into your basket. It offers 4 brew sizes, features a 66 oz dual-position reservoir, giving flexibility on your countertop, and allows you to brew a stronger cup, or brew hot over ice for a refreshing iced coffee.