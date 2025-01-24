Amazon’s weekend sale is live from $6 — here's 27 deals I'd add to my cart
TGIF! If you're looking for a little retail therapy, Amazon's weekend sale is finally here. There are a ton of deals on everything from apparel to OLED TVs this weekend, and I'm super excited to share my favorite discounts with you.
First up, you can get a free $200 Amazon gift card with your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order. Plus, Amazon's all-new 43-inch 4-series 4K Fire TV is on sale for $269. This is $60 off and its lowest price ever.
Keep scrolling to see my favorite Amazon deals this weekend. For more, see our Amazon promo codes guide, and check out the deals I'd get in Best Buy's weekend sale.
YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon
For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see Yeti deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.
Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
Right now, Amazon has dozens of LEGO sets on sale across all the popular franchises. Deals start as low as $9, but you can save up to $80 depending on the set. Whether you need more activities to keep your kids occupied, or simply want to treat yourself, now is a great time to pick up a new set (or two.)
This ultra-light and packable down jacket is the perfect travel companion. It features a nylon shell with a durable, water-repellent finish that causes moisture to bead and roll off rather than soak into the fabric. Plus, its premium down insulation provides superior warmth while only weighing a few ounces.
Save $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.
The Meta Quest 3S is the best entry-level VR headset you can get. It comes packed with the same performance as its pricier sibling with the only real difference being it uses the same fresnel lenses as the Meta Quest 2, which means lower resolution. Otherwise, if you're looking to get into VR, grab this excellent bundle deal.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4) and 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. Pre-order it at Amazon and you'll get a free $200 gift card to spend on whatever you want at Amazon.
Price check: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
TVs
TV sale: deals from $119 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $119. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.
Amazon's 4-Series Fire TV is now on sale. Although it's a budget-friendly model, you still get sharp 4K resolution, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus support. You also get an Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced to navigate content and control your other smart home devices with just your voice.
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. Though at the bottom at Samsung's 2024 TV lineup, the S85D OLED TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features and underlying content to enjoy. And if its onboard access to content just isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
Price check: $997 @ Walmart | $999 @ Best Buy
The S95D is the best and brightest Samsung OLED currently available. It's 10% brighter in HDR and SDR than its precursor, the S95C, and delivers an incredibly matte, glare-free display. The Tizen platform also receives a major upgrade on this TV, showcasing a new home UX and AI-based features to personalize your viewing experience. Our Samsung S95D OLED review concluded that this is in contention for the title of best TV in 2024.
Apparel
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.
Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Under Armour deals are going strong in 2025! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10.
Skechers shoes/apparel: from $13 @ Amazon
Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $13.
Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.
Fitness
We've rated this bike from Sunny Health & Fitness as the top choice in our best exercise bikes guide. As the winner of the overall category, we're impressed by its versatility, friction-based resistance, and its easy setup. We called it affordable when we rated it at full price, but now there's almost $80 off.
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is the best smart ring for Android owners, particularly folks who own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Subscription-free and brimming with AI-backed health-tracking tools and wellness insights, it also boasts a week of battery life, a lightweight and comfortable design, and solid durability.
Laptops and tablets
For the ultimate Chromebook experience, you need a Chromebook Plus laptop. The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is one you can get at a discount, offering the internal power to run ChromeOS seamlessly from a Core i3 chip on a lovely 14-inch 1080p touchscreen as well as Google's Gemini AI features, all at a cool discount.
This deal nets you an AI-ready laptop for just $649. In our Acer Swift Go 14 laptop review, we liked this device's comfortable keyboard, sturdy build and generous array of ports. Battery life is average, as our unit lasted just under 10 hours in our tests, but you should still be able to get through a work day on a single charge. This model comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H CPU, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
While not a perfect laptop, in our Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 review we called this "a true MacBook Air rival." Microsoft has harnessed the power of Qualcomm’s latest chips to create a machine that is speedy and pleasant to use. This model comes with some strong specs, including 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage and a Snapdragon X Elite CPU.
Headphones
A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
Apple's AirPods Max are the top-of-the-line headphones offered in the AirPods category. We loved the stunning sound quality and top-notch ANC in our AirPods Max review, where they earned a 4-star rating. They're also incredibly comfortable thanks to the mesh headband, and the controls are some of the easiest to use around.
Kitchen Appliances
With a 42% saving, it’s hard not to put this single pod coffee maker straight into your basket. It offers 4 brew sizes, features a 66 oz dual-position reservoir, giving flexibility on your countertop, and allows you to brew a stronger cup, or brew hot over ice for a refreshing iced coffee.
Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.
