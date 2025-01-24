Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live from $19 — here's 21 deals I'd buy on laptops, OLED TVs, headphones and more

The weekend is here, and with it comes a bunch of great deals at Best Buy. If you're on the hunt for Switch games, laptops, headphones, or even an OLED TV, you're in luck here. Many of my favorite items are seeing some amazing discounts.

My favorite OLED TV deal has seen a comeback! Right now you can get the LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV for $599 at Best Buy. This is $200 off and it's one of the cheapest OLED TV deals you can buy. Make sure to get it before it's gone! Or, if you want to relive some PS1 classic games on your Nintendo Switch, right now you can get Tomb Raider I-III Remastered for $19 at Best Buy.

Check out my favorite Best Buy deals below. And for more ways to save, check out our Best Buy coupon codes guide.

Editor's Choice

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $69 at Best Buy The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy The best cheap phone is getting a much deserving discount. Best Buy has the charming unlocked version of the Pixel 8a for as low as $299 when you choose the option to connect it to a wireless carrier. That's almost half off the Pixel 8a's price, making it hard to pass up on.

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $599 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $78 @ Walmart

Samsung 75" DU6950 4K TV: was $749 now $529 at Best Buy Samsung's DU6950 is part of the company's "Crystal" series of TVs. If you're looking for a larger 4K TV on a budget, than the 75-inch DU6950 is a good option. It features HDR 10+ support, with a 60Hz refresh rate and is built on Samsung's Tizen smart TV operation system. Plus, you get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. There are no special modes but it does feature 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB-A port. For connectivity, the DU6950 supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3, which should connect to most peripherals.

Samsung 77" S84D 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $1,599 at Best Buy This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV comes in at an incredible price after this discount. Its OLED panel promises rich contrast with deep blacks, plus you get Dolby Atmos sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite. You also get a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10/HDR 10+ support, although gamers should note that there are no HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz.

Laptops and tablets

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was $319 now $169 at Best Buy Lenovo's Chromebook balances performance and value in this lightweight package. The Full HD display and Intel processor handle everyday tasks with ease, while Chrome OS ensures quick boot times and seamless cloud integration. An ideal choice for students or casual computing.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: was $1,199 now $749 at Best Buy The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X is one of the first Copilot+ PCs to boast a 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) OLED touchscreen display. The full spec sheet is equally impressive with a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review said this is "one of the most beautiful laptops we've ever tested" and praised its speedy performance, gorgeous display and super long battery life.

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Best Buy For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Headphones

Jabra Elite 10 Wireless Earbuds: was $249 now $149 at Best Buy Equipped with Spatial Sound for 3D audio, head tracking, seamless Bluetooth multipoint with Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, the Jabra Elite 10 deliver top sound as well as powerful ANC. They’re also IP57-rated for dust and water resistance and last for up to 36 hours of battery life.

Gaming

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $649 now $449 at Best Buy Perfect for indie titles and some AAA titles with low graphics settings, the Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld, so you can play games from Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin, and more. The Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor has much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on that 7-inch 1080p panel with 120Hz refresh rate.

Appliances and smart home

Appliance sale: deals from $159 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $159. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.