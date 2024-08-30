Amazon's Father's Day sale brings epic discounts on Kindles, Echo devices, Ring cams and more

Need a good gift for dad? And need it fast? You're in luck, because Amazon's Father Day Sale has slashed prices on a number of its own devices, giving you plenty of gift options for tech-savvy dads.

Dad loves to read? Hook a father up with the Kindle Scribe (32GB) with Premium Pen, now discounted by a cool 22%, knocking its price down from AU$629 to AU$489 — that's an epic saving of AU$140!

Amazon Kindle Scribe (32GB) | AU$629 AU$489 (save AU$140) If your dad is a big reader, consider getting him Amazon's Kindle Scribe, which offers 32GB of storage and comes with a Premium Pen, allowing him to scribble notes or use a number of other pen-supported apps. Now discounted by a huge AU$140.

Alternatively, if home security is on your dad's mind, he'll likely appreciate this battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam outdoor security camera system, which includes two wireless HD cameras with motion detection. Dad can even get a live view of his home's exterior via the Ring app and take advantage of two-way talk functionality. Now discounted by a massive 40%, bringing the 2-pack down from AU$329 to AU$199, saving you AU$130.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery (2-pack) | AU$329 AU$199 (save AU$130) Give dad some peace of mind with this Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 2-pack. Stick these wireless bad boys anywhere on a home's exterior to get a live view directly to the Ring app and motion detection capabilities. Dad will also enjoy two-way talk. Now slashed by AU$130.

Or maybe you simply want to make dad's life a little easier. If that's the case, an Echo smart speaker should do the trick, giving dad access to Alexa, as well as voice-activated entertainment from the likes of Amazon Music, Spotify and more. Amazon's 5th-gen Echo Dot is now AU$99 AU$74, while the larger Echo (4th-gen), which offers premium sound, is now only AU$169 AU$99.

Echo Dot (5th-gen) | AU$99 AU$74 (save AU$25) Give dad's home a smart upgrade for cheap with the Echo Dot (5th-gen) smart speaker. Along with Alexa functionality, dad can simply use his voice to request his favourite tunes from services like Amazon Music, Spotify and more. Want a more powerful speaker? Amazon's Echo (4th-gen) offers premium sound, meaning you get room-filling audio with plenty of rich bass. Was AU$169, now only AU$99.

Voice control is cool, but if your dad is a bit more hands-on, he might appreciate the Echo Show 5 (3rd-gen), which offers a small 5-inch touch display along with all the usual Alexa voice control features. It makes for an especially great alarm clock. Right now, you can pick one up for only AU$169 AU$139, making it a terrific gift idea.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) | AU$169 AU$139 (save AU$30) The best smallest smart display is now bundled with a free smart bulb. We've found that the Echo Show 5 makes for a great bedside companion and also works great on a desk, so you can see and control all your smart home devices from one central hub.

Best of all, the Amazon products listed above are available with free expedited delivery, which means you should get them in time for Father's Day if you don't dawdle — and at no extra cost!