Father's Day Gift Ideas 2024: 10 great options for a range of interests

Father's Day 2024 may be a few weeks away on Sunday, September 1, but it's never too early to find the ideal gift for your dad. With so many options out there, it can be hard to narrow down a gift; sometimes, finding a gift for dad can be the most challenging task.

At Tom's Guide, we've curated the best Father's Day gifts in a variety of categories, from lifestyle and games to tech and appliances. Whether your dad likes golfing with friends on the weekend or is looking for the next big ticket tech gadget, we've got something for every kind of dad.

It doesn't matter if it's his first, second or fiftieth Father's Day — finding a way to spoil dad can be as simple as a gift card, a new pair of shoes or even a new smartphone because he's unwilling to upgrade.

So, if you're looking for the best way to celebrate Dad's Day, scroll on to find some of the best gift ideas this year.

Gift ideas under AU$50

Amazon gift card You can find almost anything on Amazon, including a great Father's Day gift, but if you're in a pinch and not sure what to get dad this year, why not give him an Amazon gift card instead? With millions of items to shop and peruse, including all the latest tech, sporting and car gear, dad is sure to have a ball scrolling through Amazon's listings. Plus, with expedited shipping to eligible suburbs, dad could order on Sunday afternoon and receive his order early Monday morning. What a win.

Groupon voucher | from AU$25 If you're looking to give dad the gift of unforgettable memories and experiences, it's almost a no-brainer to purchase a Groupon voucher. From dinner experiences and thrill-seeking adventures, there's something fun for every kind of dad.

Gourmet Basket Gift Hampers | from AU$45 Looking for an easy, but creative way to treat dad? Gourmet Basket is home to a range of luxury hampers, with wine, chocolate, cheese and even coffee and tea baskets on offer. Plus, you can even curate your own custom basket filled with dad's favourite things, all starting from a low cost of AU$45. And delivery is easy as pie, as you can set it up online to arrive on the special day, so even if you're away from dad this year, you can ensure he feels the love.

Tech Gifts

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB, Natural Titanium) | AU$2,199 From AU$1,937 on Amazon (save AU$262) If dad won't budge in upgrading his mobile for a newer smartphone, then this discounted iPhone 15 Pro Max could be worth the splurge. Apple discounts are usually pretty rare, so 12% off the latest iPhone Pro Max model isn't something to scoff at. Forged in Titanium, this model features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, an A17 chip and powerful camera system, and a new customisable action button.

Fitbit Charge 6 | AU$259.95 from AU$199 on Amazon (save up to AU$60.95) Need a new smartwatch? A recent drop in price for the Fitbit Charge 6 has given it a nice discount on this high-performing fitness tracker. On top of the device, dad'll score 6 months of Premium membership, built-in GPS and great health tracking tools.

Gaming

PlayStation 5 Console (Digital Slim) | AU$799.95 AU$679 at Big W (save AU$120.95) Got a gamer dad who needs an upgrade? The PS5 console unleashes new gaming possibilities with ultrafast loading thanks to a high-speed SSD, deeper immersion support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D audio. Not only that, the latest console is home to a suite of great games and exclusives that'll provide entertainment for hours on end.

EA Sports FC 25 (PlayStation 5) | AU$109.95 AU$89 on Amazon (save AU$20.95) If dad's in need of a new soccer sim to play, this deal on the latest EA Sports FC game is hard to pass up. While the release is scheduled for late September, you can nab this all-new FC 25 for AU$20.95 off during this pre-order period and you'll also receive some major in-game perks for it.

Home Appliances

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera | AU$129 on Amazon Give dad the ultimate peace of mind when he's away by gifting a Ring security camera. With both indoor and outdoor cameras, doorbells and camera bundles with spotlights available, all Ring devices can be integrated into the companion app, making it easy to check on your home. Plus, this new model allows you to pan 360 degrees and tilt 169 degrees up and down, making it all the easier to protect the nooks and crannies of your house.

Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima (Matte White) | AU$749 AU$547 on Amazon (save AU$202) Does Dad need a daily caffeine hit or two? With the usual one-touch coffee convenience you'll find with Nespresso, this fully automatic machine produces 6 cup sizes, from espresso to alto, and has 3 milk-based presets, including cappuccino and latte. Also available in a Matte Black colourway.

Ninja Creami | AU$299 AU$279 on Amazon (save AU$20) Whipping up an array of frozen desserts, like ice cream and smoothie bowls, in minutes, this Ninja Creami will be your most used kitchen gadget during the warmer months. While it does take a minute or two for the machine to blend up your sweet treats, the Creami can mix in your favourite fix-ins too, crafting your ultimate Father's Day sundae with ease.