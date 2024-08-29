Best Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL plans and deals in Australia for August 2024
Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL are out now
Google's new Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL handsets are now available for purchase from Aussie retailers and carriers. Unfortunately, that also means that it's too late to take advantage of any pre-order offers.
The Pixel 9 starts at AU$1,349 and is available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen and Peony colour options. In terms of price, this is a AU$150 step up from last year's Pixel 8, which started at AU$1,199.
As for the pro-level models, the Pixel 9 Pro will arrive at a later date, starting at $1,699, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is available now and starts at AU$1,849. Both devices come in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel and Rose Quartz colourways.
In terms of specs, all three models in the Pixel 9 series are powered by Google's new Tensor G4 chipset, which boasts improved Gemini AI features and battery life, along with a Titan M2 security co-processor. The Pro models also offer a whopping 16GB of RAM, while the standard Pixel 9 comes with 12GB of RAM.
Both the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL boast Google's brightest Super Actua displays to date, said to achieve a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, while the Pixel 9's standard Actual display can reach 2,700 nits. Each model supports HDR and full 24-bit depth for 16 million colours.
Read on to find out more about the best Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL plans and deals being offered by Australia's top telcos and retailers.
Google Pixel 9 pricing
|Google Pixel 9
|128GB
|AU$1,349
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|256GB
|AU$1,499
|Google Pixel 9 Pro
|128GB
|AU$1,699
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|256GB
|AU$1,849
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|512GB
|AU$2,049
|Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
|128GB
|AU$1,849
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|256GB
|AU$1,999
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|512GB
|AU$2,199
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|1TB
|AU$2,549
Best Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL offers
- Optus | Save up to AU$800 off over 24 or 36 months
- Vodafone | AU$500 in bonus trade-in credit on selected plans
The pre-order offers may have mostly dried up, but there's still a little time left to save money, though you'll have to act fast.
Optus is offering a reduced pricing on monthly repayments for devices purchased on one of its 24 or 36 months plans, adding up to big savings of up to AU$800 over the entire contract period.
Meanwhile, Vodafone is offering bonus trade-in credit valued up to AU$500 for customers who purchase a Pixel 9 device and stay connected to any Vodafone Infinite plan for 12, 24 or 36 months.
Of course, both offers will expire shortly. Read on to find out more.
Optus | Save up to AU$800 off over 24 or 36 months
Optus is offering big discounts for those purchasing a Pixel 9 device on one of its 24 or 36 month plans. Those who purchase the Pixel 9 on a 24 or 36-month plan will receive reduced monthly handset repayments, adding up to a total of AU$600 off over the contract period. Meanwhile, those who opt for the Pixel 9 Pro XL on a 24 or 36-month plan will save a total of AU$800 over the contract period. This offer ends on September 3, 2024.
Vodafone | AU$500 in bonus trade-in credit on selected plans
Vodafone comes out of the gate swinging with AU$500 in bonus trade-in credit (on top of what your eligible device is worth) when you stay connected to a 12, 24 or 36-month Vodafone Infinite plan. The trade-in offer ends on September 21, 2024.
Best Google Pixel 9 plans
Best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL plans
More from Tom's Guide
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.