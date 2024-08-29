Best Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL plans and deals in Australia for August 2024

Google's new Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL handsets are now available for purchase from Aussie retailers and carriers. Unfortunately, that also means that it's too late to take advantage of any pre-order offers.

The Pixel 9 starts at AU$1,349 and is available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen and Peony colour options. In terms of price, this is a AU$150 step up from last year's Pixel 8, which started at AU$1,199.

As for the pro-level models, the Pixel 9 Pro will arrive at a later date, starting at $1,699, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is available now and starts at AU$1,849. Both devices come in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel and Rose Quartz colourways.

In terms of specs, all three models in the Pixel 9 series are powered by Google's new Tensor G4 chipset, which boasts improved Gemini AI features and battery life, along with a Titan M2 security co-processor. The Pro models also offer a whopping 16GB of RAM, while the standard Pixel 9 comes with 12GB of RAM.

Both the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL boast Google's brightest Super Actua displays to date, said to achieve a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, while the Pixel 9's standard Actual display can reach 2,700 nits. Each model supports HDR and full 24-bit depth for 16 million colours.

Read on to find out more about the best Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL plans and deals being offered by Australia's top telcos and retailers.

Google Pixel 9 pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel 9 128GB AU$1,349 Row 1 - Cell 0 256GB AU$1,499 Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB AU$1,699 Row 3 - Cell 0 256GB AU$1,849 Row 4 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,049 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB AU$1,849 Row 6 - Cell 0 256GB AU$1,999 Row 7 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,199 Row 8 - Cell 0 1TB AU$2,549

Best Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL offers

The pre-order offers may have mostly dried up, but there's still a little time left to save money, though you'll have to act fast.

Optus is offering a reduced pricing on monthly repayments for devices purchased on one of its 24 or 36 months plans, adding up to big savings of up to AU$800 over the entire contract period.

Meanwhile, Vodafone is offering bonus trade-in credit valued up to AU$500 for customers who purchase a Pixel 9 device and stay connected to any Vodafone Infinite plan for 12, 24 or 36 months.

Of course, both offers will expire shortly. Read on to find out more.

Optus | Save up to AU$800 off over 24 or 36 months Optus is offering big discounts for those purchasing a Pixel 9 device on one of its 24 or 36 month plans. Those who purchase the Pixel 9 on a 24 or 36-month plan will receive reduced monthly handset repayments, adding up to a total of AU$600 off over the contract period. Meanwhile, those who opt for the Pixel 9 Pro XL on a 24 or 36-month plan will save a total of AU$800 over the contract period. This offer ends on September 3, 2024.

Vodafone | AU$500 in bonus trade-in credit on selected plans Vodafone comes out of the gate swinging with AU$500 in bonus trade-in credit (on top of what your eligible device is worth) when you stay connected to a 12, 24 or 36-month Vodafone Infinite plan. The trade-in offer ends on September 21, 2024.

Best Google Pixel 9 plans

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL plans