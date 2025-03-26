Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 super-fast Wi-Fi 7 router deals I’d buy right now

If you can’t seem to get a solid connection as there are too many devices on your network or you just want faster upload and download speeds, then upgrading to one of the best Wi-Fi 7 routers is a sure fire way to fix your internet woes.

Whether you’re looking for one of the best Wi-Fi routers for a smaller space or you need one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems to cover a large home with a strong signal, the Amazon Big Spring Sale is the perfect time to give your home network the upgrade it deserves. Right now, you can pick up the TP-Link Archer BE800 for $349 if you’re after a traditional router or alternatively, you can stomp out Wi-Fi deadzones for good with the TP-Link Deco BE63 mesh router in a three-pack for just $419 via the on-page digital coupon.

Besides TP-Link, Netgear has also cut prices on its Wi-Fi 7-powered Orbi mesh routers and Amazon’s own eero Max 7 is also on sale. Other Wi-Fi routers and mesh Wi-Fi systems might go on sale too during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, so I’ll be updating this page throughout the event.

Here are 7 Amazon Big Spring Sale Wi-Fi 7 router deals I’d buy for my own home based on our testing and reviews.

Wi-Fi 7 deals

MSI Roamii BE Lite: was $300 now $196 at Amazon If you want the benefits of a Wi-Fi 7-powered mesh Wi-Fi system without breaking the bank, the MSI Roamii BE Lite certainly delivers. At $300 for a two-pack at full price, this is a very budget friendly mesh router kit and that's because it’s a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 device. Unlike the other Wi-Fi 7 routers on this list, it only gives you access to the 2.4 and 5 Ghz bands, not the faster 6GHz one. Still it supports 120+ connected devices, has a 2.5 Gigabit input-port and two gigabit downstream ports. In our MSI Roamii BE Lite review, we praised its good up close performance and the fact that it ships with Trend Micro security software built-in.

TP-Link Archer BE800: was $599 now $349 at Amazon For those with an apartment or a smaller home, you might not need a full mesh kit and that’s where a traditional Wi-Fi 7-powered router like the TP-Link Archer BE800 will work wonders. It supports all three bands and comes packed with ports including two 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports for input or output, four 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, a USB 3.0 port and even an SFP+ port for fiber internet. In our TP-Link Archer BE800 review, we were very impressed by its fast download and upload speeds but the 2.4-inch monochrome big dot display on the front that can show things like the time, date, weather and other useful info completely blew us away.

Asus ZenWiFi BT6: was $479 now $399 at Amazon If you’re looking for a Wi-Fi 7-powered mesh router that’s packed with features, look no further than the Asus ZenWiFi BT6. This tri-band mesh kit is available in a two-pack that covers up to 5,800 square feet or in a three-pack which covers up to 7,600 square feet. The ZenWiFi BT6 has a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet input port, three gigabit Ethernet ports and a USB port. What’s neat about the USB port is that you can plug in your phone and get all of your devices online using mobile tethering during an internet outage. If you’re looking for even faster speeds though, check out our Asus ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro review as it’s also on sale for $100 off right now.

TP-Link Archer GE800: was $599 now $399 at Amazon For those looking for the lowest input lag and the least amount of latency should consider one of the best gaming routers and the TP-Link Archer GE800 is our top pick for one powered by Wi-Fi 7. Not only does it have a very unique wing-shaped design but it also has built-in RGB lighting. Besides two 10 Gigabit Ethernet input ports including one you can combine with an SFP+ for fiber, there are also four 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports and a USB port around back. One of these 2.5 Gbps ports is a dedicated gaming port to connect your gaming PC or your favorite console. In our TP-Link Archer GE800 review, we were quite impressed by its built-in gaming features and the fact that it comes with several multi-gig ports.

TP-Link Deco BE63: was $589 now $419 at Amazon If you want to upgrade to a Wi-Fi 7-powered mesh kit for less, then the TP-Link Deco BE63 is certainly worth considering. For less than $500, you can get this mesh kit in a three-pack that covers 7,600 square feet with a strong, tri-band Wi-Fi 7 signal. The Deco BE63 has plenty of ports around back including four 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports and a USB port. Likewise, you can use wireless or wired backhaul to connect these devices together and you get TP-Link’s HomeShield security software built in for securing your network and the devices connected to it. In our TP-Link Deco BE63 review, we really liked this mesh kit’s excellent price-to-performance ratio and its strong performance up close. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

Netgear Orbi 770: was $649 now $599 at Amazon When it comes to mesh Wi-Fi systems, Netgear’s Orbi line is known for providing excellent performance but at a steep cost. This deal brings the Orbi 770 down to a more reasonable price and you can pick it up in either a two-pack or a three-pack. It supports 100+ connected devices and a two-pack covers up to 5,500 square feet. Around back, you get a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet input port along with three more 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports. While it doesn’t come with free security software, you do get a free trial for Netgear’s Armor suite powered by Bitdefender. In our Netgear Orbi 770 review, we were impressed by its good mesh performance especially at mid-range distances.