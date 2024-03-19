Amazon Big Spring Sale — 3 LG OLED TV deals I'd get right now

LG OLED TVs are being slashed by quite high margins ahead of the exciting Amazon Big Spring Sale, which kicks off officially starting tomorrow, March 20. Even though it's a bit early, you'll get ahead with a serious OLED TV upgrade in time for the basketball extravaganza of March Madness.

LG 55" C3 OLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLG-55-Inch-Processor-AI-Powered-OLED55C3PUA%2Fdp%2FB0BVXF72HV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,799.99 now $1,296 @ Amazon

We can't get enough of the LG C3 OLED TV here at Tom's Guide. It's a special display, one that always makes the rounds as one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-tvs,review-2224.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best TVs and an OLED steal thanks to incredible discounts over the past year. It might not have an ATSC 3.0 Tuner, but it does offer stellar performance for an OLED TV under the $1,500 range, jam packed with gaming features to boot, like Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium.

LG 65" B3 OLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLG-65-Inch-Class-OLED65B3PUA-Built%2Fdp%2FB0BVXMG2WH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,496 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Despite being at the tail end of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/features/lg-2023-tv-lineup-all-the-oled-tvs-qned-tvs-with-8k-4k-and-more" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">2023 LG TV lineup, the LG B3 OLED still sports some incredible specs that make it a worthwhile addition to any entertainment set up. It's got a refresh rate that can hit up to 120Hz and all the necessary Dolby additions, including Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. It's marked as one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-4k-gaming-tv,review-4837.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best gaming TVs due to its WOLED panel and LG's beloved Game Optimizer and dashboard.

