Act fast! Killer Google Pixel 8a deal takes $100 off at Amazon for unlocked phone

The Pixel 8a not only tops our list of the best cheap phones, but it's also one of the best camera phones on the market period. And right now, you can get Google's budget smartphone at an even greater value.

For a limited time, you can get an unlocked Google Pixel 8a for $399 at Amazon. That's a savings of $100 off its usual retail price of $499, and one of the best Pixel 8a deals I've seen to date. And since it's unlocked, you won't have to commit to a specific mobile carrier before you pull the trigger on a new phone.

The Pixel 8a is available in four color options: aloe, bay, obsidian, and porcelain. If you need more storage than the base 128GB model comes with, Amazon is also taking $100 off the 256GB option of the Pixel 8a. And in the case that supplies run out at Amazon, Best Buy is offering the same deal on the Pixel 8a for a limited time.

Google Pixel 8a (unlocked): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $100 off your Pixel 8a purchase. The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review, we said it's the best cheap phone on the market with intelligent AI features, a solid design, and class-leading software support.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

If you want one of the best Android phones around without breaking the bank, this is the deal for you. The Pixel A series has continually ranked among the best cheap phones we've tested, and the latest-and-greatest Pixel 8a is no exception.

In our Google Pixel 8a review, we said this new phone offers incredible value while sticking at the same price point as its predecessor, the Pixel 7a. Best of all, the Pixel 8a also inherits some Google AI features from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that are huge time-savers, like how Magic Editor takes care of all the heavy lifting in photo-editing.

Other Pixel 8a upgrades include a 120Hz display refresh rate, longer-lasting battery, and a faster and improved Tensor G3 chip. It's also worth noting that Google is giving the Pixel 8a the same seven years of major Android and security updates as it does with its flagship models, which is a huge bonus since it means your phone will remain updated and secure for a long while.