Last-minute Lego sale at Amazon — 15 deals I'd buy now with up to 25% off

Deals
By
published

Here's the Lego deals I'm adding to my cart before the holidays

Child playing with a Lego DC Batman Batmobile building set
(Image credit: Lego)
Jump to:

We're officially a week out from Christmas. If you're still hunting for gifts, don't worry — Amazon is discounting a ton of Lego sets, and in most cases this will arrive before the holidays are here. Just don't wait too long, as time is running out!

Amazon's Lego sale includes a bunch of great discounts. I have my eye on this Lego Batman with The Batmobile Building Set on sale for $47 at Amazon ($12 off.) Who wouldn't want to add the Batmobile to their shelf? It also comes with minifigures of Harley Quinn and Mr Freeze. The same set is on sale for £45 at Amazon UK.

I've searched out the best Lego deals in the U.S. and the U.K., so scroll to the relevant section to see my top picks! For more ways to save, check out our Amazon promo codes guide.

Quick Links (U.S.)

Best Lego deals (U.S.)

Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter
Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter: was $12 now $9 at Amazon

This fun little 99-piece kit features Captain Rex from Clone Wars along with a miniature-size Y-Wing fighter that has two stud shooters, so you (or your kid) can really pretend to be battling the separatists.

View Deal
Lego Sunflowers
Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $11 at Amazon

Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

View Deal
Lego Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils T. Rex Skull
Lego Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils T. Rex Skull: was $39 now $31 at Amazon

Terrify and amaze all visitors with this Lego Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils T. Rex Skull! This set comes with 577 pieces, allowing you to build a T. Rex Skull, footprint and an information plate. It's perfect for dinosaur lovers aged nine and up.

View Deal
Lego Super Mario Adventures with Interactive Luigi
Lego Super Mario Adventures with Interactive Luigi: was $49 now $39 at Amazon

Add the #2 moustachioed plumber to your Lego Super Mario collection! This set comes with an interactive Lego Luigi figure, a cute Baby Yoshi and two enemies for Luigi to take on — Kamek and Boo.

View Deal
Lego LEGO DC Batman: Batman with The Batmobile vs. Harley Quinn & Mr. Freeze
Lego LEGO DC Batman: Batman with The Batmobile vs. Harley Quinn & Mr. Freeze: was $59 now $47 at Amazon

Face off with Harley Quinn and Mr Freeze with this Batmobile set. Styled after Batman: The Animated Series, this set comes with 435 pieces, including three minifigures. When you're not re-enacting Batman's thrilling chase scenes, the car comes with a rotating display plate so you can appreciate the Batmobile from every angle.

View Deal
Lego Duplo Peppa Pig Supermarket Toy
Lego Duplo Peppa Pig Supermarket Toy: was $69 now $55 at Amazon

I can't think of a better gift for a pre-schooler than this Lego Duplo Peppa Pig Supermarket set — well, unless they're more of a Bluey fan. This set is suitable for kids aged two and up, and comes with chunky pieces for small hands. You also get minifigures of Peppa Pig's family, and their signature red car to drive around in.

View Deal
Lego Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House
Lego Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House: was $74 now $59 at Amazon

The decision to shrink Nintendo's life sim down to Lego size has to be one of the best brand pairings the toy company's ever made. With this 20% discount, you can make a start on building your own Lego-sized Animal Crossing village with the most important building of all: Tom Nook's store.

View Deal
Lego Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night
Lego Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night: was $169 now $150 at Amazon

While Lego Art Sets include a few iconic pieces of art in brick form, they rarely go on sale. That's why I was excited to see the Lego Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night for 11% off — it's not much, no, but it's the only excuse I need to buy this 3D set.

View Deal

Quick links (U.K.)

Best Lego deals (U.K.)

Lego Duplo Town Truck & Tracked Excavator Construction Vehicle
Lego Duplo Town Truck & Tracked Excavator Construction Vehicle: was £17 now £13 at Amazon

Little ones don't need to sit out of the fun! This Lego Duplo set is suitable for kids ages two and up. It comes with large pieces for small hands, containing two figures, construction vehicles and even some rubble to move around.

View Deal
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Retro Camera
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Retro Camera: was $17 now $13 at Amazon

This 3-in-1 kit lets you build a film camera, video camera, or a TV with moving parts: The camera has a moving lens, buttons to press, film to load in the back and a strap, the video camera has an opening flap for filming and the TV has an antenna. If your kid is interested in photography, it's a great way to capture their imagination.

View Deal
Lego Architecture London Skyline
Lego Architecture London Skyline: was £34 now £25 at Amazon

This is one of the cheapest Lego Architecture sets, but that doesn't make it boring. It's a charming 468-piece set that translates some of the English capital's most memorable monuments into Lego brick form. Bonus points for the minifig standing atop Nelson's Column.

View Deal
Lego LEGO DC Batman: Batman with The Batmobile vs. Harley Quinn & Mr. Freeze
Lego LEGO DC Batman: Batman with The Batmobile vs. Harley Quinn & Mr. Freeze: was £54 now £45 at Amazon

Face off with Harley Quinn and Mr Freeze with this Batmobile set! Styled after Batman: The Animated Series, this set comes with 435 pieces, including three minifigures. When you're not re-enacting Batman's thrilling chase scenes, the car comes with a rotating display plate so you can appreciate the Batmobile from every angle.

View Deal
Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet
Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: was £79 now £59 at Amazon

Snap your fingers after snapping this set together and play the part of Thanos or Iron Man. Ok, so you can't actually slide your hand inside this model, but this 590-piece set will look pretty sweet on display.

View Deal
Lego City Passenger Airplane
Lego City Passenger Airplane: was £89 now £67 at Amazon

Take to the skies with this 17.5-inch long toy aircraft, complete with a detailed cockpit, seating, and lavatory. Plus, it comes with a stairway, apron bus, pushback tug, catering truck and baggage truck, as well as seven minifigures.

View Deal
Lego Wicked Welcome to Emerald City
Lego Wicked Welcome to Emerald City: was £89 now £84 at Amazon

Follow the yellow brick road to this deal, which slashes the price of Lego's largest Wicked set. This 945-piece kit includes five mini-dolls (Glinda, Elphaba, The Wizard, Madame Morrible and Fiyero), as well as the Grimmerie spell book, the candy apple stand, The Wizard’s model air balloon and his giant talking head from the movie.

View Deal
TOPICS
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art. 