Last-minute Lego sale at Amazon — 15 deals I'd buy now with up to 25% off

We're officially a week out from Christmas. If you're still hunting for gifts, don't worry — Amazon is discounting a ton of Lego sets, and in most cases this will arrive before the holidays are here. Just don't wait too long, as time is running out!

Amazon's Lego sale includes a bunch of great discounts. I have my eye on this Lego Batman with The Batmobile Building Set on sale for $47 at Amazon ($12 off.) Who wouldn't want to add the Batmobile to their shelf? It also comes with minifigures of Harley Quinn and Mr Freeze. The same set is on sale for £45 at Amazon UK.

I've searched out the best Lego deals in the U.S. and the U.K., so scroll to the relevant section to see my top picks! For more ways to save, check out our Amazon promo codes guide.

Best Lego deals (U.S.)

Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $11 at Amazon Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

Lego Duplo Peppa Pig Supermarket Toy: was $69 now $55 at Amazon I can't think of a better gift for a pre-schooler than this Lego Duplo Peppa Pig Supermarket set — well, unless they're more of a Bluey fan. This set is suitable for kids aged two and up, and comes with chunky pieces for small hands. You also get minifigures of Peppa Pig's family, and their signature red car to drive around in.

Lego Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House: was $74 now $59 at Amazon The decision to shrink Nintendo's life sim down to Lego size has to be one of the best brand pairings the toy company's ever made. With this 20% discount, you can make a start on building your own Lego-sized Animal Crossing village with the most important building of all: Tom Nook's store.

Lego Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night: was $169 now $150 at Amazon While Lego Art Sets include a few iconic pieces of art in brick form, they rarely go on sale. That's why I was excited to see the Lego Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night for 11% off — it's not much, no, but it's the only excuse I need to buy this 3D set.

Best Lego deals (U.K.)

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Retro Camera: was $17 now $13 at Amazon This 3-in-1 kit lets you build a film camera, video camera, or a TV with moving parts: The camera has a moving lens, buttons to press, film to load in the back and a strap, the video camera has an opening flap for filming and the TV has an antenna. If your kid is interested in photography, it's a great way to capture their imagination.

Lego Architecture London Skyline: was £34 now £25 at Amazon This is one of the cheapest Lego Architecture sets, but that doesn't make it boring. It's a charming 468-piece set that translates some of the English capital's most memorable monuments into Lego brick form. Bonus points for the minifig standing atop Nelson's Column.

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: was £79 now £59 at Amazon Snap your fingers after snapping this set together and play the part of Thanos or Iron Man. Ok, so you can't actually slide your hand inside this model, but this 590-piece set will look pretty sweet on display.

Lego City Passenger Airplane: was £89 now £67 at Amazon Take to the skies with this 17.5-inch long toy aircraft, complete with a detailed cockpit, seating, and lavatory. Plus, it comes with a stairway, apron bus, pushback tug, catering truck and baggage truck, as well as seven minifigures.