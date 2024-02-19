11 best Presidents' Day Walmart deals worth shopping right now

There was a time when shopping on Presidents' Day would probably find you at a car dealership or mattress discounter. And while George Washington's birthday is still a great time to score a sweet deal on a new ride or some fresh bedding, it's also morphed into a major shopping holiday that sees big retailers, from Amazon and Target to Walmart and Best Buy, slashing prices on all kinds of items.

With that in mind, we've rounded up some of the absolute best Presidents' Day deals you can secure right now at Walmart. So whether you're looking for the latest tech, a cool new kitchen gadget, or some fresh gaming gear, check out the below deals before the presidents can blow out all their birthday candles.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419 now $299 Looking to get a jump on spring cleaning while also making the annual chore a bit easier to tackle? The Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum has got you covered. Offering a great balance between power and portability, this popular model is perfect for pet owners who don't want to break out a big appliance every time Spot sleeps on the couch. But it's also packed with enough features — like advanced, whole-machine filtration — and versatility-supporting attachments to make it a great cleaning companion for tougher jobs too.

Price check: $349 @ Best Buy

HP Stream 14" Laptop, Intel Celeron N4120: was $199 now $169

Whether you're looking for a backup laptop for the home office or shopping for your kids' very first screen, this HP Stream is a great deal. Its 4GB of RAM and 64 GM HD make it perfect for streaming, social media, word processing, email, and web surfing, while its 14" screen and slim design make it super-portable.

Price check: $190 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm: was $529 now $329

With spring just around the bend, it's a great time to start thinking about boosting your fitness level with more outdoor activities. Packed with health-focused features, this Series 8 Apple Watch can help you track and achieve your goals. Currently discounted by $200 at Walmart, the 45mm model (in Midnight) also supports cellular service.

Price check: $329 @ Target

Hisense 75" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV: was $578 now $498

The conclusion of football season typically equates to the cost of large display TVs coming down considerably. Couple that trend with annual Presidents' Day deals, and Walmart's offering this wall-swallowing 75" Hisense LED LCD Smart TV for $80 off its regular price. Great for sports, streaming, and video games, it offers big-screen thrills at a budget price.

ULTIMEA Dolby Atmos Sound Bar was $169 now $99 Want to give your movie nights a serious audio upgrade without busting your budget on a full surround sound system? This affordable ULTIMEA sound bar will do that and then some, featuring easy set-up and supporting Dolby Atmos to deliver a true home theater experience at a fraction of the price.

Price check: $130 @ Amazon

Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device: was $79 now $49

Between all the available smart TVs, streaming sticks, and subscription services, catching up on your favorite television series has become a bit too complicated. Thankfully, the Roku Ultra LT remedies that, conveniently putting everything you need in one tiny box. In fact, we called the feature-packed device Roku's best, most reasonably priced high-end option in our review.

Price check: $59 @ Amazon

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle: was $444 now $389

Walmart's featuring a $447 Xbox Series X console as part of its Presidents' Day sale. But if you dig beyond the retailer's online storefront, you'll actually find a much better deal: An Xbox Series X (with the same 1TB storage) and a digital copy of Diablo IV, one of last year's best games, for $389.

Price check: $494 @ Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $69 now $54

With the money you save on Walmart's Xbox Series X bundle, you could invest in a second wireless controller. Whether you want a fully charged back-up or a second gamepad for a co-op buddy, the wireless Bluetooth peripheral — which is also compatible with mobile and PC platforms — perfectly fits the bill. It's also available in a variety of cool styles, like Arctic Camo and Stormcloud Vapor.

Price check: $59 @ Target

Geek Chef Espresso Machine Coffee Maker: was $233 now $104

Once premium appliances selling for equally premium prices, fancy coffee machines have come down quite a bit in recent years. But even considering that budget-friendly trend, this Geek Chef model at Walmart stands out as an especially great deal. Packed with enough features to put Starbucks to shame, the espresso and cappuccino latte maker will make those costly coffee runs a thing of the past.

Price check: $139 @ Amazon