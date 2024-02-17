11 best Target Presidents' Day deals I'd shop this weekend

Whatever tech you're looking to treat yourself to this year, there's an awful lot of savings to be had at Target this Presidents' Day Weekend.

If your TV's looking a little drab after the Super Bowl, why not check out a 55-inch LG OLED TV for $200 off? Laptops are reduced, too, whether you're looking for a lightweight Chromebook for less, a gaming powerhouse or a student-friendly machine under $400.

Add to that savings on Apple and Beats tech like the Apple Watch Series 9 with $90 off, Beats Studio Pro for under $300, and $60 off of the latest AirPods Pro with USB-C charging case. Here are my picks to help you save this weekend. For more deals, check out our Presidents Day sales guide.

Best Target Presidents' Day deals right now

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Target

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Price check: $44 @ Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $79 @ Target

The Fitbit Inspire 3 remains one of the best Fitbits you can buy, especially if it's your first time using a fitness tracker. Now that it's packing an excellent color display and fantastic battery life, all it's missing is built-in GPS. If that doesn't bother you, then there are few better options out there in this price range. It includes a 6-month free trial of Fitbit Premium.

Lenovo Chromebook: was $229 now $179 @ Target

Chromebooks won't go toe-to-toe with Windows or macOS laptops for the number of available apps, but they offer a sleek, easy-to-use experience ideal for heavy Google app users. They're also impressively affordable, and the extra $50 saving here only makes this ultra-portable Lenovo option more tempting.

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Target

Apple's AirPods are great, but the AirPods Pro are even better. With adjustable ear tip sizes, fantastic noise cancellation and great audio quality, they're popular for a reason. This option even comes with the latest USB-C charging port in the included, case, too. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.

TCL 50" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $299 now $249 @ Target

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $299 @ Target

Beats has outgrown its reputation for being focused on form over function, but they're getting better as the integration with Apple's chips continues. Designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for, the Studio Pro come with improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (40 hours with ANC turned off, and 24 hours with it on). They offer spatial audio support and come with a strong brand look, but our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $329 @ Target

Is Apple's latest Apple Watch revolutionary? Far from it, but that's a testament to how mature the platform is these days. It's faster, Siri is available offline, and you can get a taste of the Vision Pro experience with the Double-tap gesture. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

iPad 10th Gen: was $449 now $349 @ Target

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

HP Laptop: was $499 now $399 @ Target

This HP laptop is ideal for students. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's just the right amount of horsepower you need for basic tasks like web surfing and the occasional game or movie stream. It also looks stylish, too.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16: was $1,099 now $929 @ Target

The TUF range from ASUS is growing in popularity, offering solid performance and a big display at a reasonable price. The 16-inch Asus TUF Gaming Laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7735HS CPU, AMD Radeon RX 7600S GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1080p 165Hz LED display. Those specs should be able to handle big PC hits such as Starfield at frame rates above what the Xbox Series X can muster up.