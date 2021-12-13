URPOWER 2-in-1 Waterproof 4 LED Solar Spotlight: Specs Color: Black

Lights included: 2 or 4

Rated brightness: 200 lumens

Estimated battery life: 6-10 hours

Weather resistance rating: IP64

Size: 11 x 7 x 3.5 inches

While these are not the most compact of solar spotlights, URPOWER’s 2-in-1 Waterproof 4 LED Solar Spotlights are nice and bright with an adjustable solar panel and a consistent sensor. For homeowners looking for a solar light security system in a predominantly dry region, these spotlights are an excellent option.

Available in a two or four-pack, these come in warm white, cool white, or multi-color options. They turn on automatically at dusk and stay on for about 6-9 hours at a time, depending on charge and setting. You can use them to illuminate a driveway, pathway or even a dock with 200 lumens coming from each light. In terms of placement, these can be wall-mounted or staked in the ground. They’re also best suited for dry climates.

URPOWER 2-in-1 Waterproof 4 LED Solar Spotlight review: Availability

The URPOWER 2-in-1 Waterproof 4 LED Solar Spotlights are available to buy in packs of two from Amazon from $30.99. A four pack option is also available from Amazon from $49.99.

URPOWER 2-in-1 Waterproof 4 LED Solar Spotlight review: Design

Similar to other spotlights on the market, the URPOWER 2-in-1 Waterproof 4 LED Solar Spotlights have a bulkier design than the typical solar pathway lights. This is something to keep in mind as they have a predominant appearance, even during the daytime. They may not fit in with the aesthetic of many older homes.

(Image credit: URPOWER)

That said, the lights are well-designed with a solar panel that can be rotated up to 180 degrees. This allows it to capture sunlight efficiently, without you having to adjust the angle of the light itself. However, it is worth flagging that if you wall mount these lights, it might be tricky to adjust the solar panel after installing. The light is easy to rotate regardless of whether it’s wall-mounted or staked into the ground.

Each light includes 4 LEDs, and each of those emits 50 lumens for a total of 200 per solar light.

URPOWER 2-in-1 Waterproof 4 LED Solar Spotlight review: Setup

URPOWER’s 2-in-1 Waterproof 4 LED Solar Spotlights are easy to install almost anywhere around your property. If you’re looking for pathway lighting, simply fit them onto the included stakes and place them in the ground. Thanks to the thick, long plastic stake, they go in easily, but we’ve admittedly had a lot of rain this year. If your ground is hard and dry, you may want to soften it up first by spraying some water and then loosening it with a hand shovel. After you have them in the ground, you can adjust the direction of the light by tightening or loosening the knob. You can do the same thing with the solar panel, which has its own knob.

Wall-mounting them was a bit more time-consuming because the solar panel and light needed to be angled out of the way while installing. I’d suggest marking where you plan on mounting them first.

(Image credit: URPOWER)

Whether you wall mount or place these solar spotlights in the ground, make sure that you install them someplace where they will receive direct sunlight during the day to charge. And if you are wall-mounting them, you’ll likely need to make sure you have the solar panel appropriately adjusted before installing the final screw.

URPOWER 2-in-1 Waterproof 4 LED Solar Spotlight review: Lighting performance

These lights are bright. They do come with two lighting settings: high and low, but I found both to be very bright. The lights powered on at dusk pretty reliably as long as the weather was clear, although they never lasted until dawn during my tests. At most, they seemed to stay on for about six hours, although online reviewers report them lasting longer.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

These solar spotlights appear to be very weather dependent. Unlike some other solar lights on the market, they failed to switch on after a rainy day and after getting soaked in the shower. They did, however, power on after a cloudy day and didn’t seem to have any issues with cold temperature, turning on as expected after four hours in the freezer. If you live in a primarily dry region, these might be a good option for you, but if you live somewhere where it snows or rains regularly, they’re probably not suitable.

URPOWER 2-in-1 Waterproof 4 LED Solar Spotlight review: Durability

URPOWER’s 2-in-1 Waterproof 4 LED Solar Spotlights don’t feel as heavy-duty as some of the other options on the market. Made out of plastic, these lights are lighter than some of the other solar light spotlights we tried; they wiggled more in the wind when installed, although they did stay on the stakes. They have an IP64 waterproof rating, and I didn’t notice any water leaking in after they spent time in the rain or the shower; however, they did not light up during the rain.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That’s not to say they stopped working though — they switched on as expected the next day. They are heat and frost resistant and stood up well to hot, humid days and time in the freezer. And unlike many other options on the market, they only need about 4-5 hours to charge.

URPOWER 2-in-1 Waterproof 4 LED Solar Spotlight review: Verdict

URPOWER’s 2-in-1 Waterproof 4 LED Solar Spotlights are effective outdoor solar spotlights. While they won’t light up your landscape all night long, they’ll reliably stay on for at least six hours, starting automatically at dusk. Easy to install, they can handle cold and dry conditions, although don’t trust them to switch on during heavy rainfall.

Compared to the LITOM 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights, LITOM is arguably more durable and stable in the winds, but URPOWER may be easier on the eye for some. URPOWER’s 2-in-1 Waterproof 4 LED Solar Spotlights are bright, and for consumers looking for affordable solar security spotlights, these are worth considering.