You can customize your iPhone alarm sound — here’s how

Waking up to the same alarm every morning can get monotonous, but the iPhone makes it easy to switch things up. Whether you prefer a gentle tone to ease you into the day or an energetic sound to kickstart your morning, you can customize your alarm to match your mood and routine.

With iOS 18 the customization options are nearly endless. You can change the color of your app icons, personalize your home screen, and even adjust the control center to suit your preferences. The Clock app is just as customizable, offering a range of built-in alarm tones and the ability to use a song from your iTunes library or a custom track from GarageBand.

Switching your alarm sound is quick and straightforward. Here’s how to change your iPhone's alarm sound to start your day on the right note.

1. Open the Clock app (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Start by opening the Clock app on your iPhone.

2. Tap the Alarms tab (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Navigate to the Alarms tab at the bottom of the screen.

3. Edit an existing alarm (Image: © Tom's Guide) Tap Edit in the top-left corner, then select the alarm you want to customize.

4. Choose a new sound (Image: © Tom's Guide) Tap Sound to browse the list of available tones. Scroll through options like Radar, Beacon, or Chimes.

5. Save your changes (Image: © Tom's Guide) After selecting your preferred sound, go back and tap Save to confirm your changes.

