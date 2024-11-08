How to opt-out of Apple Intelligence

Let's face it, AI isn't for everyone. While Apple Intelligence can reduce interruptions for you and is even improving accessibility with Apple's hearing test and the AirPods Pro 2 hearing aid feature, you might prefer keeping your device simple and predictable.

Maybe you're not comfortable with AI analyzing your photos and texts, or perhaps you've noticed your battery draining faster since the update. You might just want your phone to be, well, a phone. Whatever your reason, turning off Apple Intelligence is straightforward, and you won't lose any core iPhone functionality.

Your device will still work exactly as it did before — just without the AI features running in the background. Whether you're taking a temporary break from AI or making a permanent choice, you can always turn it back on if you change your mind. Here's how to turn off Apple Intelligence on your iPhone.

1. Open Settings (Image: © Future) Navigate to your iPhone's Settings menu from your home screen or App Library.

2. Find Apple Intelligence (Image: © Future) Scroll down through Settings and tap Apple Intelligence & Siri.

3. Disable the feature (Image: © Future) Tap the toggle switch next to Apple Intelligence to turn it off.

4. Confirm your choice (Image: © Future) When the confirmation pop-up appears, tap Turn Off Apple Intelligence to confirm your choice.

5. Enjoy your AI-free iPhone (Image: © Future) Your phone will now operate without AI features running in the background. All your regular iPhone functions remain exactly the same, just without the Apple Intelligence. You can always re-enable Apple Intelligence later if you change your mind.

Now that you've learned how to turn off Apple Intelligence, why not explore other iOS 18.1 features?

For help with documents and messages, Writing Tools is one of Apple Intelligence's most useful features. And for less well-known features, check out the changes to iOS 18 Notes, including how to summarize audio notes and phone call transcripts.