You can change your iPhone name — here's how
While you might be well aware of the basics, like how to record your iPhone screen, factory reset, or clear its cache, sometimes it's the simpler customizations that make your device feel more personal.
Changing your iPhone's name might seem like a minor tweak, but it affects how your device appears across various Apple services and to other devices. Whether you want to make your iPhone more identifiable in AirDrop or just want to give it a personal touch, the process is straightforward but impacts multiple features.
Having a distinctive name becomes particularly useful when you're sharing files or connecting to other devices. Let's explore how to change your iPhone's name and understand where this change will be reflected.
1) Access name settings
Open Settings on your iPhone and tap General. From there, select About to find your device's current name.
2. Remove your current name
Tap Name and then select the 'x' next to your current device name to delete it.
3. Enter the new name
Type in your preferred new name for your iPhone. Choose something memorable and identifiable.
4. Save your changes
Tap Done to confirm your new iPhone name.
