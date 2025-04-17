Samsung releases final One UI 7 update for Galaxy S25 series — here’s what we know

Samsung has started rolling out what could be the final, complete One UI 7 build for the Galaxy S25 series.

According to well-known tipster Ice Universe, the new firmware version has reportedly started to roll out in South Korea. While there is no set rollout date for other countries, it will likely be in the coming days. And based on the several improvements and features that are in here, it will be worth the wait.

The Korean version of S25 Ultra has pushed YD9 firmware, and added some new features of the official version of One UI 7 that have not been completed before, such as music player in real-time window, new charging animation and so on. The current version is the final full version… pic.twitter.com/1PgkpxpYd4April 16, 2025

The updated One UI 7 introduces a set of stabilization optimizations aimed at improving performance across charging, camera functionality, security, and general system operations.

Ice Universe's post also includes images that show some of the expected new features, as well as hinting at more to come. From the images, it appears that Samsung is adding Now Bar and Live notification support for the Media Player, as well as a new charging animation.

Below, we have listed the version numbers for the One UI 7 update, which again all end in "YD9." To check if you have access, you'll need to head to the Settings menu, then navigate to Software Updates.

If you see one of the below versions, then you'll only have to tap Download and Install. However, it is worth noting that Samsung has stated that it will not be possible to revert to a prior version with a lower security level.

What about older models?

While this is great news for anyone with the Galaxy S25 lineup, many other Samsung fans are still waiting for information on downloading even the basic version. Recently, we saw Samsung pause the anticipated rollout of the One UI 7 release for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

"The One UI 7 rollout schedule is being updated to ensure the best possible experience," a Samsung spokesperson told Tom's Guide. "The new timing and availability will be shared shortly."

We may not have a release date yet, but a solution could be coming soon based on what Samsung is saying. The company’s latest lineup, especially the Galaxy S25 Ultra, continues to impress and holds the top spot on our best phones list.

One UI 7 has played a big role in that, and we’re excited to see what the new version brings. We’ll share a full breakdown of the features as soon as we get access — stay tuned.