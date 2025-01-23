5 biggest Android upgrades for the Galaxy S25 — Now Bar, improved Circle to Search and more

Galaxy Unpacked is here and there are a lot of new features and hardware coming for Samsung fans. While some might complain that the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra don't offer big hardware changes from the previous models, Android receives a fair few upgrades on the devices.

For the record, the Galaxy series has always made use of its skin for the Android OS, in this case, One UI 7. While it functions similarly to Android, there are more than a few differences. These differences are only to get more noticeable as Samsung is now showcasing the new Android additions developed with Google.

We have compiled all the major changes here and what they mean for you, so have a look and see how Android will be even better on the Galaxy S25 series.

1. Gemini is even better on the Galaxy S25

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Google's Gemini is one of the best chatbots currently available, and the experience of using it is even better on Samsung's next generation of phones. While Gemini has been available on Samsung devices for ages, you can now access the feature with a long press of the side button on your Galaxy S25 device.

Not only is it easier to access Gemini, but Samsung has added new extensions that have massively improved Gemini's capabilities. These extensions allow the AI to quickly tap into your phone's apps and services, helping you quickly complete your tasks. While Gemini already had access to apps like YouTube and Google Maps, Samsung is adding extensions for Samsung Reminder, Samsung Calendar, Samsung Notes and Samsung Clock. This means you can use Gemini to easily plan your day with only a single request and have it work across multiple apps.

All of this is improved with the inclusion of Gemini Live, the new conversational experience that makes it easier than ever to talk with the AI. Samsung is rolling out the ability to add images, files and YouTube to your Gemini Live conversations as well. There has never been a better time to test out Gemini Live to see what it can do.

(Image credit: Samsung)

One of the big new additions to the Galaxy S25 is the inclusion of the Now Bar. This new feature brings relevant updates right to your lock screens. For instance, sports fans can see all the important information and updates about their team right on their lock screen. At a glance, you'll be able to know when a match is on and who's winning.

It isn't just sports, as other types of information such as Google Maps directions can appear on the Now Bar as well. You can also get timely notifications of appointments and other events there.

3. Improved AI Overviews and Circle-to-search

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung is also improving many of the features that we see on our phones, including some of the most popular. One such improvement is the expanded AI Overviews that bring even more visual searches to Circle-to-Search. This means you can easily and quickly see a snapshot of the information related to your search. Say you circled the image of a plate — you'll get an AI overview for even more responses, making it easier to find what you're looking for.

It isn't just summaries that are seeing some improvements, as Circle to Search is gets one-tap actions. This means that it's even easier to find what you need, as Circle to Search will now automatically identify phone numbers, email addresses and URLs on your screen. This will lead to a chip appearing that you can simply tap to call, email or visit a website.

4. Better accessibility features

(Image credit: Samsung)

For users who with impaired hearing, Samsung is bringing LE audio features with the Galaxy S25. These features tap into the next generation of Bluetooth, which enables hands-free calling, easy-to-use personalized audio adjustments and a low-latency connection to GN Hearing and Oticon Intent hearing aids.

Meanwhile, individuals with impaired vision will find that the next generation of TalkBak 15 and Galaxy S25 devices will now be compatible with braille displays that use HID. This change comes following user feedback and should reduce the steps needed to use braille displays.

5. Keep track of your kid's Galaxy Watch

(Image credit: Samsung)

Finally, Samsung is making it even easier to keep an eye on your children through their Galaxy Watch. With the Galaxy S25 series, parents can set up and manage Galaxy Watch 7 LTE smartwatches with a Galaxy Watch for Kids experience. This will allow parents to easily approve contacts, monitor their child's location, manage apps and set up a school time to limit in-class distractions.

This feature has started to roll out in the U.S. with support from major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Android on Galaxy S25 outlook

These are some big changes, and there's no doubt that the Galaxy S25 series will offer a top Android experience. This could be the deciding factor in a Galaxy S25 vs the Galaxy S24 comparison, not to mention other potential device upgrades.