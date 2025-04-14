Samsung reportedly pauses global rollout of One UI 7 — what you need to know

Several sources have indicated that Samsung is halting the international release of One UI 7.

Samsung's Android 15-based update originally launched with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. However, older model phones were expected to receive the update around April 7, 2025. Yet, in a post on social media, well-known leaker IceUniverse stated that a bug was discovered in the Korean Galaxy S24 framework, leading to the rollout being paused.

IceUniverse's post was seemingly confirmed by discussions appearing on the Samsung Galaxy Community board. These posts all state that the update has been dropped for the time being. This isn't the first time we've heard of the update being delayed, with several sources indicating that the release for the Galaxy S24 models with the Exynos 2400 chip had been paused.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

These included a post from tipster Tauren Vats, who stated that Samsung had even removed the firmware from its OTA servers. However, it seems that the delay will affect models running Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 as well. This means that users with the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might have to wait to upgrade their phones.

One concern some users have is whether this will affect the eventual rollout to models like the Galaxy S23.

While some of these older phones have gained access to the beta for One UI 7, there is no set release date. As such, it is possible this delay could push it back even further.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Should you wait for One UI 7?

For all that, OneUI 7 is well worth it when it releases, as it brings some great new features to Samsung phones. For instance, the update adds the new Now Bar feature to phones, alongside a simplified homescreen and redesigned widgets.

The biggest inclusion, however, is several AI updates that were hitherto exclusive to the flagship Galaxy S25 series. For instance, One UI 7 includes Writing Assist, which lets you summarize or format the contents of text, Drawing Assist lets you instantly generate images based on text or your sketches and Audio Eraser.

For the time being, we'll have to wait and see what the end result is. Tom's Guide has contacted Samsung for comment regarding the issue and we'll update this article as and when we receive a response.