Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak confirms the biggest design changes Samsung has planned

Back in February, we got our first glimpse at some of the Galaxy Z Fold 6's new angular design via several renders and a high-definition video from veteran leaker @Onleaks. Now, a new leak from popular US-based case manufacturer Thinborne has confirmed Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 could end up looking more like the Galaxy S24 Ultra than its predecessors.

For years Samsung has been refining the design language of its Galaxy Z Fold series. Still, it seems the latest model will lean even more into flat surfaces and sharp corners than previous generations. As first spotted by SamMobile, Thinborne, a famous case maker known for making thin and light phone cases, recently shared a CAD of a Galaxy Z Fold 6 on social media in a post that has since been removed.

The leaked render showed that, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung's upcoming foldable flagship will sport a more angular design with sharper edges and a slightly wider cover screen. Also on display were the triple camera setup we've seen on other Samsung models, as well as the thinner sides that appear very similar to the Galaxy S24 series.

Last month noted leaker IceUniverse shed some light on the Galaxy Z Fold 6's dimensions that lend credence to the revamped design seen in these renders. The phone should have an unfolded thickness of 5.6mm and a folded thickness of 12.1mm. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was 6.1mm and 13.4mm in its folded and unfolded state, which means we are getting a slimmer phone this year — just as the renders indicate. Those dimensions also put the foldable's size pretty close to the Pixel Fold (5.8mm and 12.1mm) and the OnePlus Open (5.8mm and 11.7mm).

The Z Fold 6 purportedly weighs 239 grams (8.43 ounces), which is lighter than the Z Fold 5 (253g/8.92 oz) and the Pixel Fold (283g/9/.98 oz) but on par with the OnePlus Open. In terms of screens, we can expect an internal display measuring 7.6 inches with a 7:6 aspect ratio and a 6.3-inch cover display with a 22:9 aspect ratio. Both screens will purportedly get a boost to resolution, though it isn’t clear by how much.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to launch sometime in July, possibly to get ahead of the Paris Olympics in August. Meanwhile, the rumor mill keeps on chugging, so be sure to check out all the latest news in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 hub.

More from Tom's Guide