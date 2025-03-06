Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 tipped for a huge outer screen upgrade — here’s what we know

Samsung is flipping the design

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.
(Image credit: Future)

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 folding phone has been teased with two different possible outer display designs in a new leak.

The images in question came from known tipster OnLeaks and were spotted by Android Headlines.

The first renders showed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with roughly the same overall design, but the outer display had been extended to 3.6 inches compared to the current Galaxy Z Flip 6's 3.4 inches.

This was quickly withdrawn and a new set was posted in its place.

The second set of images shows the phone without the "folder-style" outer screen that curves around the cameras as seen on other Flip models.

Instead, the Galaxy Z Flip 7's outer screen takes up the entirety of the top half of the device. It's a pretty drastic change, with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 now resembling the Motorola Razr Plus 2024.

Not only is the outer display getting bigger, it seems the whole phone is as well.

Android Headline's report states that the outer display will measure 4 inches with the Galaxy Z Flip 7's overall dimensions also increasing to 6.55 x 2.96 x 0.27 inches. It's a scant increase on the Galaxy Z Flip 6's 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inch dimensions, but it's still something to note.

Render of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with a full outer display

(Image credit: OnLeaks x AndroidHeadline)

The report also reveals a bit of information about the possible specs for Samsung's next flip phone. This includes 12GB of RAM and options for 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The pricing is also expected to be the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which saw a price increase to $1,099 when launched.

OnLeaks stated that the reason for the discrepancy between the two leaks was due to a misinterpretation of the data. While that might make some discredit the information, it's worth noting this tipster has a solid history of accurate leaks. For instance, they accurately revealed the designs for the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro and the Nintendo Switch 2.

For the longest time, Samsung was the main name in foldable phones, but the competition has caught up. So I'll be hoping the company's upcoming devices for 2025 are the push the brand needs to remain on our best foldable phones list.

Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

