I’ve tried dozens of wallet cases, but this MagSafe wallet does one thing I haven’t seen before

If you haven’t invested in a wallet case for any of the best phones, you’re missing out. I’ve tried dozens of phone wallet cases, and there’s one thing that annoys me about all of them. They usually accommodate only three cards. Until now, that is.

The Snap Grip Wallet from OhSnap is my new favorite MagSafe accessory for several reasons. Not only does it satisfy my desire to keep my phone and wallet together, but it introduces features that go beyond any other wallet I have used.

Most importantly, the Snap Grip Wallet does away with these three-card limits by implementing a design that accommodates up to eight cards. That’s a substantial upgrade from what I’m used to, but there are still other reasons why it’s nearly the perfect phone wallet I’ve been searching for.

More cards, less choosing

(Image credit: Future)

Up until now, the most cards I’ve been able to stuff into a wallet case is five — three credit card sized ones and two super slim ones like my metro card. Now I no longer have to choose which cards I bring with me, thanks in part to the Snap Grip Wallet's design. In fact, I now have extra room to carry a couple of bills folded up if I need to pay cash for something.

While I like how the Snap Grip Wallet expands to fit all of my cards, I wish there was a better way to remove the one card I need to use. There’s an open spot on one side that allows me to push out the card, but then I’m supposed to fan them out to better pick one out. Honestly, it’s not as intuitive as I’d like it to be because I still find myself fumbling through my cards, but it’s a minor annoyance given that the Snap Grip Wallet holds more cards than any other wallet cases I’ve used.

MagSafe convenience

(Image credit: Future)

Since it leans on MagSafe, the Snap Grip Wallet easily fastens to the back of my iPhone, but it takes one extra step by incorporating another set of MagSafe magnets on the other side. This is a handy extra feature because now I don’t need to remove the wallet case from my iPhone if I were to use another MagSafe accessory.

For example, instead of having to remove the Snap Grip Wallet to connect my iPhone to my MagSafe phone holder in my car, I can keep it on and just connect it because the magnets on the wallet will hold it in place. It’s this kind of functional detail that makes this case unique.

RFID blocking

(Image credit: Future)

I know that a lot of people take their privacy seriously amid all the horror stories about people stealing credit card numbers through skimming attacks. However, the Snap Grip Wallet features RFID blocking technology to give me peace of mind assurance that someone can’t come into close contact with me and steal my credit card details.

PopSocket-like utility

(Image credit: Future)

There’s a circular disk embedded on the back of the Snap Grip Wallet that can be pulled out to act much like a Pop Socket. While the execution isn’t exactly the most intuitive, especially when I often find myself stumbling to find the proper grip in between my fingers, it gets the job done by giving me a better grip.

Also, that disk doubles as a kickstand when I snap it into position so that it’s locked — which feels pretty firm. Since it’s adjustable, I like how I can position my phone horizontally to watch videos, as well as moving it into portrait for video phone calls.

In fairness, the Snap Grip Wallet has a lot more utility than most MagSafe wallets. The only thing missing to make it better would be a Find My option that could allow me to track down its location in the event my phone gets lost lost, but then that would probably make the case a lot thicker.

Additionally, the Snap Grip Wallet on the expensive side at $79.99, with the carbon fiber version upping the price to $99.99.

Despite the hefty cost, I have to admit that it’s the most functional phone case I’ve come across that checks off most of my wants.

