Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 may get this major Galaxy S24 Ultra feature — what you need to know

There have been rumors the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 may be equipped with an Exynos 2400 chipset in certain regions — just like the Samsung Galaxy S24. However a new leak claims otherwise, suggesting the Z Flip 6 may be exclusively powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

According to leaker kro_roe, Samsung may not have a dual-chipset launch for its next foldable flip phone. Rather than keeping the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 exclusive to North America, as is the case with the Samsung Galaxy S24, it sounds like Samsung will be utilizing that chip in other regions as well. Which we can all agree is a good thing.

Benchmarking results for the Galaxy S24 powered by an Exynos 2400 weren’t that bad, admittedly. But they weren’t as impressive as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The Exynos chip scored 2,147 on a single-core Geekbench 6 test and 6,738 on a multi-core test. Meanwhile the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 managed 2,235 on a single core test and 6,922 on the multi-core.

Overall not a huge difference, even if the Gen 3 managed to score a couple hundred points more. However graphics testing came with a much bigger gap, with the Exynos scoring 15,432 with 91.19 fps in the Wild Life Extreme Unlimited test vs 20,113 and 120.44 fps.

Having the Gen 3 chipset in the Z Flip 6 means the foldable should offer the best possible performance and efficiency. It also means there should be a more consistent experience across the planet since U.S. users won’t have an added advantage over those in Europe.

Kro_roe also notes that this universal hardware means that Samsung will be “avoiding any critical issues seen in the Exynos 2400”. One of the main issues reported with the Exynos 2400 is that battery drain seems to get worse at high temperature, especially in direct sunlight. Other reported problems include issues with cellular connectivity and photo quality.

That’s bad enough on a phone you paid $700 for, but when you’re paying upwards of $1,000 those are the kind of issues you’d expect to be gone. So it makes sense for Samsung to fix those issues the easiest way — swapping out the chip.

We won’t know for sure until the next Galaxy Unpacked, which rumors claim will be happening on July 10. That’s a little earlier than last year, with Samsung reportedly moving the launch up ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. In the meantime you can keep up with the latest news and updates in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 hub.