The new Moto Razr Plus specs have been revealed in a big leak

Earlier this week, a leak tipped Motorola’s next Razr foldable phone. New details leaked by a European retailer confirm some of the previous rumors as well as European pricing and colorways.

As reported by 9to5Google, the retail leak was spotted in a listing from an Italian retailer. The images showcase pricing, three color options for the Motorola Razr Plus and storage options. However, there are no actual images of the phone itself.

Outside the United States, Motorola’s flagship foldable phone is called the Razr 40 Ultra. The 2024 version will be the Razr 50 Ultra. Meanwhile, US customers will see it called the Razr Plus 2024.

Earlier, we reported that the phone would come in Blue, Green and Orange. The retailer images show ‘Peach Fuzz’, which was an option for the 2023 Razr Plus and is perhaps the orange that previous tipsters were referencing.

Previous leaks hinted at upgraded storage, and these retailer leaks confirm them. Last year’s Razr Plus came with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both will be bumped to 12GB and 512GB, respectively, in 2024.

There are hints the Razr Plus will upgrade from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, though how much is up in the air. We expect Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but rumors have been vague about what kind of new chipset the Razr Plus will receive.

Other than internal chips, the 2024 version of the Razr Plus appears to have the same exterior as the 2023 model.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For European markets, it appears that the Razr Plus will listed around €1,199.99, which is $1292.89 USD. This is similar to the launch price of the 2023 Razr Plus.

The Razr Plus launched at $999.99 for US customers. Assuming the American market stays the same as the European market, the 2024 version should be released at a similar price.

Retailer leaks usually don’t happen unless the product is imminent. For example, a retailer leaked the Bouse SoundLink Max about two weeks before Bose revealed the portable speaker.

With that in mind, we can expect Motorola to officially announce the Razr Plus. 2024 by next month. Some leaks suggest it will be released closer to July or August, when last year’s Razr Plus was released. If true, though, it would be Motorola’s next flip phone in direct competition with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is set to arrive around the same time.