Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could have a more durable, crease-free display — here’s how

News
By
published

New display glass could have some key benefits

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 mid fold
(Image credit: Future)

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to happen in early July, and we’ve already heard quite a lot about what Samsung may have to offer this year. But there’s always time for more details to leak, and now it sounds like the phone is going to get a major display upgrade.

According to The Elec Samsung will be utilizing a thicker version of its ultra-thin display glass (UTG) on the Z Flip 6’s foldable screen. The difference is just 20 microns, going from 30 microns to 50, but this is expected to give the glass a harder surface and a smaller display crease.

A smaller crease is definitely something we can all get on board with. Nobody likes seeing an enormous split fold in the middle of their phone screen, even if it is a foldable. Considering many other foldable phone makers have made strides towards reducing that crease to almost nothing on their flip phones, it’s about time Samsung finally did something about the Galaxy Z Flip’s crease too.

Better surface strength should also make the Z Flip 6 more durable, though maybe not as durable as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with its Gorilla Glass Armor screen. Considering UTG isn’t known for its strength, any boost to its durability is welcome.

The Elec also claims that the Z Flip 6 could feature the same waterdrop hinge as the Z Flip 5, but the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may change things. The outlet says that Samsung may introduce a brand new hinge on next year’s flipable, alongside a new “UTG structure” to reduce the display crease even more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review photos.

(Image credit: Future)

The UTG may get thicker for a second year running too, though this is apparently dependent on the new hinge. No new hinge and we’ll get the same foldable glass as this year’s model.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 sometime in early July — possibly July 10 if rumors are to be believed. We’re expecting the new flip phone to come with a larger cover display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in every region, a 50MP main camera and a full suite of Galaxy AI features. 

While we wait for launch day, you can catch up on all the latest news and updates in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 hub.

Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.