Samsung Galaxy S25's best feature could be even better with One UI 8

After Samsung introduced the Now Bar with One UI 7 and the Galaxy S25, we have been wondering what changes could come in the next update. And a new rumor has appeared to reveal one interesting possible improvement.

This rumor came from the tipster topraks9plus, who posted images and videos on X of a Galaxy S25 Ultra reportedly running an early version of One UI 8. According to the post, One UI 8 will allow the Now Bar to show phone call information, such as Caller ID and the length of the conversation. Not only that, it will also be able to show users their current Do Not Disturb status.

This new set of features seemingly matches Apple’s Dynamic Island on recent iPhones, which shows users how much time a call has taken, as well as updates when you change the call profile. However, one area where the Now Bar seems to fall short is that the post indicates that you can't end the call with the feature. It seems you'll still have to unlock the phone to hang up manually.

(Image credit: @topraks9plus)

Is this the only change coming for One UI 8?

I’ve been using the Galaxy S25 since it released, and honestly, the Now Bar is one of the best additions Samsung has made in a while. As such, I have to say that this change will add some major functionality to it. However, there’s still a lot more that could come to Galaxy phones with the new update beyond the Now Bar.

For instance, we recently saw that the underrated Samsung DeX feature could see a One UI specific makeover that will make use of the new Android 16 desktop mode. Not only that, it appears that Samsung has taken the awkward, slow launch of One UI 7 to heart, with many devices only just getting access to the update despite it launching with the Galaxy S25 series. However, One UI 8 is rumored for release this summer, and work has already started on One UI 8.5.

While we might have to wait to see what the new features are, Samsung has more in store for fans over the next few months. For instance, we expect Samsung to unveil its new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldables at the next Galaxy Unpacked, which is rumored for July. The company may mention the One UI 8 update then, but more likely than not, we will have to wait and see what is in store for some of the best Android phones later in the year.

