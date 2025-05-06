Samsung DeX could finally see a big makeover according to One UI 8 test build

Android 16 might finally bring a desktop mode to the mobile operating system for the first time, and Samsung may be iterating on top of it with a design of its desktop mode DeX, similar to its One UI skin.

If you haven't used DeX before, it's a desktop client Samsung built on top of Android that enables Galaxy smartphones to run a UI that mimics a desktop PC when plugged into or wirelessly connected to an external monitor. Samsung tablets have this feature natively using their own displays.

Depending on your Samsung device, DeX can is a great tool for essentially making your phone a portable PC. We found DeX worked great on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 last year.

However, it feels left behind on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, largely due to a lack of innovation since the S23 Ultra and the controversial decision to eliminate Bluetooth support for the S Pen.

Both Google and Samsung are moving up their usual timelines for releasing new versions of their operating systems this year. And DevOfIpos on X, spotted a new version of in a test version of One UI 8, which should launch in July.

According to Ipos, they were able to get this redesigned DeX running on a Galaxy S25 Ultra that has a test version One UI 8 installed.

From what we can see in screenshots they posted, the updated DeX utilizes a taskbar that opens up an app drawer, a new Quick Settings design and window management.

A number of these features already exist, but the look and feel appears different, more in line with the reported Google version of a desktop mode.

We've written before that Samsung DeX is an underrated feature that other phones should copy but also needs to be improved. Hopefully, Google's version pushes Samsung to innovate a bit.

DevOfIpos also pointed a couple of other One UI 8 updates including improved Galaxy Buds integration for older models, a new Quick Share app, and even more blurring of settings screens.

