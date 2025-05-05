Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 just tipped to feature taller and wider screen

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could feature a slightly bigger screen compared to the Z Flip 6.

Regular tipster, Max Jambor, posted a somewhat cryptic tweet with what appears to be the screen dimensions for the forthcoming clamshell phone. The tweet simply reads: B7 Display: 161.57 x 69.96 mm. That's about 6.36 inches x 2.63 inches.

This a reference to the main screen when the clamshell is open. Jambor did not provide any dimensions for the cover display.

As the publication Sammy Guru notes, the B7 is reportedly an internal Samsung code for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Sammy Guru claims the cover screen will be bigger covering the entire backside of the phone's upper half.

In comparison, the Z Flip 6 is 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm when opened, so the leak suggests this year's iteration will be slightly taller and wider at 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9mm.

Sammy Guru also calculated the phone's aspect ratio based on the dimensions for a slightly wider one at 22:9.53, compared to 22:9 of the Flip 6.

It all hints at a slightly taller and wider phone with probably thinner bezels.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a smaller leak, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will feature a 4,300 mAh battery, which is bigger than the one in its predecssor. Meanwhile the bookstyle Galaxy Z Fold 7 will allegedly feature a 4,272 mAh battery in total, comprised of two secondary Li-ion batteries.

In another tweet, Jambor also says the Galaxy Z lineup has entered mass production. This means that Samsung should be ready for its usual Galaxy Unpacked summer event which will likely take place in early July.