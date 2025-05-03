Google's building its own DeX-like mode to turn your phone into a desktop

News
By published

Android's getting a proper desktop mode

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro
(Image credit: Future)

One of our favorite features on the best Samsung phones is DeX, which lets you plug your smartphone into a monitor and use it like a desktop. Now Google's cooking up its own version, with the latest beta build of Android 16 offering a peek at Google's new Android Desktop mode that functions similarly.

Rumors have been swirling since last March that Google's been working on a system to let users run ChromeOS from a Pixel smartphone and onto an external monitor, but now we have a first glimpse at what that will look like. Android Authority was able to manually enable Desktop Mode under developer options on a Google Pixel 8 Pro running the latest Android 16 beta.

Once hooked up to a compatible monitor via USB-C, it displays a PC-like interface similar to Samsung's DeX, as you can see in the video below.

DeX on Pixel?! FIRST LOOK at Android's new Desktop Mode! - YouTube DeX on Pixel?! FIRST LOOK at Android's new Desktop Mode! - YouTube
Watch On

Based on the video, Google's Desktop Mode looks like it blends the convenience of interacting with the best Android tablets with the kind of Windows PC-like functionality we're used to on PC.

When docked to a monitor, the Pixel phone shows the Android Taskbar at the bottom with pinned and recent apps. Also on the taskbar is where you'll find an app drawer in the same vein as the Windows Start Menu, along with Android's native navigation buttons.

You can launch multiple apps in floating windows simultaneously as well as drag and drop windows just as you would be able to on desktop. Best of all, you can continue to use the phone when desktop windowing is active.

All of this seems geared toward turning your phone into a multitasking machine. Like DeX, it may be the closest we get to having a computer that fits in our pocket because of how it replicates the desktop PC experience.

There's no word yet on when this feature will roll out. Android Authority said it's doubtful we'll see Desktop Mode with Android 16's launch later this spring. The earliest we're likely to see it is when Android 17 goes live sometime next year.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 182 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 9 Pro Obsidian...
Mint Mobile
View
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
2
Google Pixel 8a - Unlocked...
Amazon
View
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Our Review
3
Google Pixel 9 Pro 128 GB
Verizon
Preorder
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
4
Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
Visible
Preorder
OnePlus 13
Our Review
6
OnePlus - 13 512GB (Unlocked)...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 9
Our Review
7
Google Pixel 9
Tello
View
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
8
Pixel 8a Bay 128GB (Unlocked)
Google Store NA
View
OnePlus 13
Our Review
9
OnePlus 13 - Black Eclipse
OnePlus US & Canada
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
10
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
Preorder
Show more
See more Phones News
TOPICS
Alyse Stanley
Alyse Stanley
News Editor

Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide, overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming, and entertainment. Before Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk and has written game reviews and features for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and roller skating.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.